The Importance of Mental Health Representation in Media: ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

*Content Warning: this article contains discussion of disordered eating and self-harm*

It’s that time of year again when I binge-watch a new season of one of my comfort shows to get that warm, fuzzy feeling we all know and love. Heartstopper Season Three, which premiered on Oct. 3, does just this in its classic – and slightly cringe-worthy – depiction of high school love, while still shining a light on important topics. Purity takes its human form in Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, and it’s almost impossible not to smile like an idiot when watching them navigate their relationship throughout the show. Charlie, portrayed by Joe Locke, and Nick, portrayed by Kit Connor, face new challenges in Season three, like navigating the troublesome intricacies of being in a relationship, and the even harder moments of teenage self-identity.

This season in particular dove straight into the harsh reality millions of people are familiar with as Charlie comes to terms with his struggles with mental health. The show covers sensitive topics such as eating disorders, anxiety, self-harm, and OCD, and brilliantly paints the picture of how isolating these issues can be, and the true importance and power of a support system.

Heartstopper fans are not new to the sensitive topics of this season, as past episodes have covered the complexities of coming out at a young age (and in general), homophobic ideologies, transgender characters navigating their journeys, and so many more important subjects not usually portrayed in young adult shows. It has done an excellent job at creating a group of characters so diverse that young people can see themselves, which is something past generations often didn’t have the privilege of viewing.

While attempting to avoid too many specific details, I think it’s essential to unpack the raw experience Locke gave in his portrayal of Charlie’s struggles. We see breadcrumbs of Charlie’s illness scattered at the beginning of the season that tell a story in and of itself. Recognizing the signs of mental illnesses, like eating disorders, is not a straightforward path, and symptoms often look different for every person. Shining a light on these harsh topics in media capacities like this is extremely important for this very reason; readily available information on warning signs like these may be enough to save someone’s life. Thankfully, in Charlie’s situation, he had someone like Nick, who recognized the full plates, lack of energy, and discomfort around food as things to be concerned about.

Charlie’s journey evolves in an incredibly raw way as we see how his struggles with self-harm, eating restriction, and mood changes become a forefront issue in his everyday life. Not only is Locke’s performance moving, as he shows the reality of what living with these illnesses is like, but Connor’s portrayal of a loved one who only wants to help prompted a standing ovation (from me on my couch) and about three boxes of tissues. Nick seeks the help of his therapist aunt, Diane, played by Hayley Atwell, and she provides the 16-year-old with about as much advice as she can while helping him understand the gravity of the issue at hand.

As someone who has dealt with similar feelings before, I found this moment captivating, and I wish everyone had a figure like this to turn to in these difficult times. In her attempts to calm Nick and ease the situation, Diane tells Nick that, “Love can’t cure a mental illness.” I found this seemingly obvious statement impressively needed, as it captures the helpless feeling so many on the helping end have felt. The scene’s dialogue, paired with Atwell and Connor’s performances, not only brought me to tears, but reminded me of just how delicate situations like these are, and how vital it is to have the strength to turn to someone for help. While at times, it’s forced, unwanted, or seemingly impossible to accept, being the Nick to someone’s Charlie might save a life or two.

Another heart-wrenchingly powerful performance comes in Episode Four of the season, a scene multiple actors in the show had pointed out as an important one before its release. The episode follows Charlie’s experience in eventually seeking out help, and the intense emotions that follow from all parties. I found this episode astonishingly well-made as it covers each character’s experience as this process unravels, and the audience experiences this difficult time from Charlie and Nick’s perspectives.

The candid portrayal of these experiences is so important to the young viewers this show attracts, and I hope it encourages future shows and filmmakers to follow suit. Heartstopper Season Three creates a perfect combination of its usual sweet moments, while also shining a light on incredibly important topics. I hope viewers’ biggest takeaways from this season not only include the power they have in helping their loved ones, but also the pack of support you have, often without even realizing it. It’s never too late to ask for help, and you are never, ever, a burden.

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988

National Eating Disorders Helpline: (800) 931-2237 or text “NEDA” to 741741 for immediate support

The National Mental Health Hotline: 866-903-3787