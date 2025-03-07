The History of International Women’s Day: Why and How It’s Celebrated Globally

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

Every year, on March 8, we celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD), a day dedicated to honoring all of the economic, cultural, social, and political achievements of women as we simultaneously fight for gender equality for all.

The Origins of IWD

IWD emerged in the 20th century as a labor movement to promote women’s rights. 15,000 women in 1908 marched in the streets of New York City to demand shorter working hours, better pay, and voting rights. In 1910, during the second International Conference of Working Women, a German feminist, Clara Zetkin, proposed the prospect of an International Women’s Day. She believed it should be celebrated globally, annually, and always on the same day, to collectively “press for demands.” She had unwavering support from the 100 other women present, representing 17 countries.

Following this conference, in 1911, the first ever IWD was observed by Austria-Hungary, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland on March 19. Over one million women and men rallied in support of women’s rights to vote, work, and end discrimination. Unfortunately, less than a week later, the devastating 1911 Triangle Factory Fire occurred, claiming the lives of approximately 146 women, the majority being Jewish and Italian immigrants. Like many other sweatshops, the Triangle Waist Company had employees working excessively long hours for low wages in terribly dangerous conditions. This tragic incident drew attention to the unsafe working conditions, and labor legislation in the United States then became the sole focus of the following IWD events, such as the Bread and Roses campaign. In 1912, there was a large-scale strike led by immigrant communities with the leadership of the Industrial Workers of the World. The strikers are credited with having coined the “moving picket line” to avoid charges of loitering. The strike ended favorably for the workers, resulting in pay increases, time-and-a-quarter pay for overtime, and a guarantee that no punitive measures would be taken against the strikers.

Why March 8?

Zentkin’s original idea for IWD was not dependent on one day in particular. The date March 8 originated from “Bread and Peace,” a movement orchestrated by Russian women in a wartime strike in 1917. They commanded an end to the war and an end to famine. This strike started on Feb. 23, and lasted four days before the Tsar, the ruler of Russia until the 1917 revolution, was forced to resign, and the temporary government granted women the right to vote. Although this happened on Feb. 23, Russia was still using the Julian Calendar, which stated the date to actually be March 8.

How IWD is Celebrated Globally

Across the globe, celebrations on March 8 are widespread and range drastically from culture to culture.

In Italy, women are commonly given bunches of small yellow mimosas to highlight women’s economic, political, and social achievements over the last century. The mimosa flowers are also symbolic of female solidarity. The flower is one of the most accessible to all, even those in rural and poverty-stricken regions. Traditionally, these bunches would be given from men to women, however, now women commonly give them to each other.

In the United States, it’s not officially recognized as a holiday, however, it’s a day dedicated to advocating for gender equality. It’s a common day for marches and rallies to be held, especially in capital cities.

IWD has been a national holiday in Russia since 1918. It has evolved from its political roots and is now a common time of gift-giving for women. Flowers, in particular tulips and lilies of the valley, and prints of a mother with a child, are the most commonly used symbols. Typically, these will be printed on postcards that men give to women.

China has recognized IWD since 1949, and employers are encouraged to give all women half of the work day off, and typically give their female employees small gifts or bonuses. The phrase, “Women hold up half the sky,” has been used since Mao Zedong famously stated it back in 1949.

In Morocco, this day is used as a time to pause and reflect on the women in your life. Over 50% of the population is female, so their empowerment is essential to the development of economic growth and political stability. This desire for better prosperity and more hospitable conditions is held by all citizens, not exclusively women. IWD is also viewed as a day of bonding and honoring sisterhood.

IWD looks different for everyone, but it’s a collective day to honor all of the women in our lives by shedding light on all they have achieved, while equally calling attention to what still needs to be done in order to reach true gender equality.