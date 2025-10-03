The Case for Retro Tech

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music streaming apps are too focused on selling sponsored products, and making their platforms nearly unusable without a membership. Yes, Spotify, I am looking at you. It was time to unplug, so the advertising algorithm couldn’t interrupt my listening and suggested songs wouldn’t ruin my heavily curated playlists. Since Y2K has dominated recent trends in music, clothing, and media, I searched for something that would match the 2000’s vibe: the iPod Nano.

The year is 2025, most music is available for easy listening on the internet. Moreover, music can be shared and saved on almost every device. But, the most common listening method is through apps like Apple Music and Spotify. These apps expose users to new artists, save liked songs, and even use AI to create personalized playlists based on your collected data. These features do seem convenient, but these apps charge monthly for this “premium experience.” These apps lock music behind a paywall with unskippable ads, while removing basic features like the ability to choose songs, making the app essentially unusable for free. The iPod Nano comes with 8GB or 16GB, holding up to 4K songs and 14K photos. More modern generations like the iPod touch offer up to 256 GB of flash memory. Not only is this enough to hold a vast amount of songs, but songs can be transferred through CD’s, computer files, and more with the right converter wire. Since the iPod only plays MP3 files, your music won’t cut out when you lose signal on the train. The iPod is also easy to navigate, with a straightforward menu and controls, as opposed to the myriad of graphics and categories that can make music apps overwhelming to use.

Aside from aesthetic and simplicity, thrifting electronics helps reduce the e-waste that releases substances such as battery acid and lead into soil and waterways. In 2022, an estimated 62M tonnes of e-waste was produced, and only 22.3% was recorded as collected and recycled. The disposal of electronics is unregulated, despite the harm to human health from toxic chemical exposure. Furthermore, it is estimated that 82M tonnes of e-waste will accumulate by 2030. By thrifting electronics, less devices will end up polluting waterways and sitting in landfills. Purchasing second hand devices reduces the need for new manufacturing, lowering carbon emissions while extending the devices life.

Apps like Spotify have implemented artificial intelligence to collect data and personalize features for users. As the convenience of AI becomes a norm of daily life, concerns grow over its impact on the environment. According to the UN environment programme, the data centres that AI servers accommodate are major contributors to e-waste. These centers are responsible for 4% of global energy consumption, generating considerable amounts of heat; relying on cooling towers that utilize clean, and fresh water. Moreover, the rare earth materials used to make AI microchips are mined and refined by methods which release toxic chemicals into the earth and waterways. Therefore, the AI personalization that Spotify provides may not be worth the damage to the environment.

Consumers have the power to control where their money goes, which can be used to reduce carbon emissions and decelerate adverse climate effects. Thrifting second hand electronics is important in the fight to reverse climate change, as e-waste pollutes waterways with hazardous materials, poisoning low income women and children around the world. Going retro with the iPod isn’t just trendy, but it can benefit the planet while you listen and stream uninterrupted, on your terms.