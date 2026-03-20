The Best-Dressed Stars at the 2026 Academy Awards

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As one of the most anticipated nights in Hollywood, the Academy Awards are their own kind of fashion show when it comes to what stars are wearing. Each year, the Oscars red carpet showcases the glamorous outfits worn by figures in the film industry, and 2026 was no different. Here are some of the best-dressed stars at the Oscars this year.

Rose Byrne

Speaking of glamorous, the Best Actress nominee for her film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, looked just about flawless on the carpet. Byrne wore a custom Dior dress, designed by Jonathan Anderson. The black, strapless, mermaid-cut dress was perfectly simple, showcasing the embroidered flowers that lined the hem and bodice. Byrne wore her hair slicked-back, the cherry on top of this simple and elegant look.

Jessie Buckley

This Best Actress winner was giving effortlessness on the carpet this past Sunday. Buckley’s light pink, floor-length skirt of her Chanel gown contrasted beautifully with the red, off-the-shoulder wrap around her upper-torso. Simple but striking, this look paired perfectly with Buckley’s classic blonde bob and minimal jewelry and makeup, which encompassed her lively and kind persona that we saw in her acceptance speech.

Odessa A’zion

I have never seen a celebrity’s outfit match their vibe as perfectly as this Marty Supreme actress’ did. A’zion was decked out in a Valentino gown with silver embellishments all over (which reminded me so much of Fleetwood Mac). The embellishments on her gown were perfectly accompanied by silver Pandora jewelry, including a long necklace to compliment the low-cut dress. A’zion’s dark curls made this look the perfect vibe that fits her so well.

Hudson Williams

Of course, I cannot talk about the red carpet without mentioning the people’s princess and current heartthrob: Heated Rivalry star, Hudson Williams. Williams wore an all black Balenciaga suit and pointy black shoes. He added a diamond brooch, small hoop earrings, and a watch that elevated the look that much more. Simple, yet very effective.

Elle Fanning

Fanning took to the red carpet in a gorgeous, strapless white gown. The bottom of the tulle skirt, as well as the bodice, were lined with silver leaves that are based off of a wisteria trellis that bloomed at Fanning’s childhood home. The breathtaking nominee for Best Supporting Actress also wore a necklace that resembled the leaves, which was especially showcased by her hair being out of the way in a slicked back, low bun.

Chase Infiniti

The lead actress of the Best Picture award-winning film, One Battle After Another, attended her first Oscars red carpet in a light purple Louis Vuitton gown. The cowl-necklined body-con dress was simple, aside from the ruffle attachment on Infiniti’s left side, that fell to the floor in a train. What struck me most were Infiniti’s beautiful, boho-style braids that completed the look perfectly. She looked absolutely striking from the beginning of the night to the end, when she went onstage with her cast to accept the award for Best Picture.

Damson Idris

Uniquely, this F1 star did not use a stylist for his red carpet outfit, and instead opted to wear a custom Prada suit. His long jacket was navy with fur on the collar, as Idris proudly represented his own jewelry brand, Didris, by wearing a custom F1-inspired brooch. Idris’s jewelry brand was made as a tribute to his mother, which only adds to his charisma and elegance, as seen on and off of the red carpet.

Ryan and Zinzi Coogler

This husband and wife duo looked perfect together on the carpet. The Sinners director wore a custom Louis Vuitton suit, with his wife wearing a black gown. Simple, yet elegant, the couple looked amazing together on the carpet. Ryan Coogler also wore a Sinners-inspired braid style, as his cornrows were shaped into a guitar and treble clef design, likely as a tribute to his award-winning film.

Anne Hathaway

The classic and beautiful Hathaway took to the red carpet in a black Valentino gown with pink floral designs. The strapless dress was tight at the top, flowed into a long train at the bottom, and was accompanied with a large black belt at the waist. Diamond jewelry and long black gloves added to the elegance of this iconic actress’s look.