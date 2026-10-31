The Best Disney Channel Halloween Episodes That Are Still Peak For Spooky Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially spooky season so it’s time to decorate, go to haunted houses, make food, go to parties, and enjoy the Halloween season. There are so many things to do during Halloween, but one of my favorite things to do is watch Halloween movies and shows. I’ll be honest, I’m not the type of person to watch scary movies, I’m the type to watch fun Halloween movies and shows. Now, I don’t really have an actual Halloween show that I watch unless you would include Wednesday, but when I think about Halloween shows, I think about Disney Channel originals and their Halloween-themed episodes. If you don’t know me by now, you should know that I am a big Disney fan and I love everything Disney, and of course Disney Channel is on top.

Growing up, I always watched all of my favorite shows like Jessie, Austin & Ally, The Suite Life on Deck, and so many more. During the holidays, I always make sure to watch my favorite shows’ holiday-themed episodes because they are always memorable, entertaining, and so nostalgic to me. Halloween episodes are no exception. Now, there are so many shows that we can choose from that had such amazing Halloween-themed episodes, but there are some that top others for me. I hope this list brings back memories for people and convinces them to rewatch these episodes.

Jessie

How can I not start off with my number one favorite Disney Channel show of all time: Jessie? Jessie was the first ever Disney Channel show my big cousin introduced me to and ever since then, I have loved watching this show. When it comes to special Jessie episodes, they really went all out. However, when it came to their Halloween episodes, they went above and beyond. What makes Jessie’s Halloween episodes so special is that they come up with such creative and adventurous storylines. Each episode kind of gives spooky vibes but obviously not spooky enough to scare kids.Each storyline features the characters dealing with scary figures that come during Halloween time and it’s up to them to deal with the problem and keep everyone safe. Although the concept can be similar, each episode is unique because they make it different, they don’t just do a copy and paste, which is what I love about those episodes. Not to mention how each of those episodes shows that no matter the situation at hand, they truly have love for each other and are a family.

Austin & Ally

Austin & Ally has always been one of the best Disney Channel shows out there. With plenty of Austin & Ally episodes, we really see how the friend group always sticks together and supports each other no matter what they’re doing. With the Halloween-themed episodes, it kind of goes in a different direction. What I mean by that is that it’s more family friendly, showing the group enjoying their time with each other and not just focusing on their careers. In the first Halloween episode, Austin performs for a Halloween party that was filled with celebrities, but they still manage to find a way to have a fun time in the end. The other two Halloween episodes focus on the group of friends telling each other spooky stories. Even though it was the same concept, they were different from one another. The first one was the group going to a party, but they had an issue where they couldn’t leave the store, so they had to stay and tell stories. Throughout the episode, Austin,Trish, and Dez were making fun of Ally because they thought she wasn’t scary, but she proved them wrong when she played a prank on them. Even though their plans didn’t go as they wanted them to, it showed that they were having a fun time by playing around with each other. The last Halloween episode focuses on them going to New York City for an event that Ally was going to perform at and even though their plans failed again by trying to enter into a scary story contest, they still enjoyed the party and enjoyed their time together. These episodes really show such an important part of Halloween: you’re supposed to spend time with the people you love and care about and just enjoy the Halloween season.

Liv and Maddie

Liv and Maddie seemed to be the show that showed their Halloween episodes the most when it used to air on Disney Channel. Not to mention that they managed to get a Halloween episode for each season while other shows would only have one or two most of the time. When it came to Liv and Maddie Halloween episodes, they were very memorable but were also questionable. The first Halloween episode from the season was a simple episode because Liv and Maddie were spending their first Halloween together since Liv came back from Hollywood. However, things got weird when Maddie forced Liv to talk to Joey in a flirty way so he could be confident to ask a girl out since she was in a Kangaroo costume. Even though it was weird, it’s a good relatable episode for Halloween because as teenagers, we always wanted to go crazy and just have a good time when celebrating Halloween. The “Helgaween-A-Rooney” episode was an interesting idea because of how Maddie accidentally triggered a spell to make her and Liv a triplet which quickly became a nightmare. I like that idea because it shows how creepy and weird it could have been if that was their actual reality. The last two Halloween episodes were interesting because they show how Liv and Maddie were celebrating Halloween separately, yet they both were able to have a great time. It shows that even though everyone is not doing the same thing for Halloween, you can always enjoy the holiday no matter what you do to celebrate it.

A.N.T. Farm

Even though I never really watched A.N.T. Farm as much compared to other Disney Channel shows, there were episodes that really stood out to me, especially their Halloween episodes. Out of all of the Disney Channel shows, A.N.T. Farm had one of the most fun and creative concepts for their Halloween episodes. Instead of making different episodes for each season, they kept the same story line, continuing the same story. It was kind of like mini movies which is why each episode is labeled with a number. I love that they came up with the idea that the characters are in an alternate universe where the A.N.T. students are actually turned into monsters from the classics we know and they are scaring the regular high schoolers that are out in the world. And how can we not love the A.N.T. Farm Halloween episodes when the first Halloween-themed episode introduced China Anne McClain’s iconic song “Calling All the Monsters?” With Disney Channel now, you don’t see such creative ideas, which is why we really have to appreciate A.N.T. Farm’s writers for making a continuous story, adding more and keeping audiences entertained.

With me, I always enjoy holiday nostalgia because it reminds me how much simpler life was and how I would always be the most excited during this time of the year. Nowadays, when it comes to Disney Channel, they don’t make iconic shows like they used to and the channel doesn’t really go all out for the holidays anymore. It’s to the point that they barely rerun the classic shows that we grew up with on the channel anymore. What made the holidays so special, especially Halloween, is that our favorite shows were able to give us something to enjoy and look forward to. Since we weren’t really watching scary movies or watching actual Halloween-themed shows, Disney Channel gave us the next best thing. As a girl who doesn’t like to watch scary movies, I’ll choose the themed Disney Channel episodes over any scary movie. Yes, I do watch Halloween movies that aren’t scary, but at least I still have options to watch during the spooky season. We have to thank Disney Channel for giving us so many good memories with all of their Halloween specials. If you want your Halloween to feel nostalgic and have something good to watch, take these shows from my list or go look up Disney Channel shows that have Halloween episodes so you can actually have an amazing spooky holiday!