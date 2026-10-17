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person taking a a photo with phone at a concert
person taking a a photo with phone at a concert
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Pace | Culture > Entertainment

The Art of A Phone Free Concert 

Jodi Ferdinand-Okpala Student Contributor, Pace University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We live in a world where we’re deeply connected to our phones, using them for everyday tasks like communicating with family and friends, taking pictures, and listening to music. Technology continues to find new ways to serve consumers and advance with better, stronger technologies. It has also changed how we interact with people and the outside world; we can be present at important events like birthdays, weddings, and even concerts as fans, but we often look at a phone screen to record a video or take a picture. Concerts used to be a way that fans could come together as a community to see an artist that they loved, enjoy listening to their music, and dance until their feet hurt, as well as singing at the top of their lungs until their voices gave out. This was how we were able to have fun and experience something we had never seen before from our favorite artists. Many people believe that now that we have smartphones, attending concerts is less exciting, and it takes away the experience and our ability to be present at an artist’s performance. Many artists have started to notice how their fans are engaging less and less with them, enjoying them only through phone screens, and feeling like it is becoming more of a distraction for them during their performance.

Some artists have decided to implement a phone ban where people who attend their concerts will be provided with a lockable pouch before entering the stadium. Performers that have done this at their shows — Phoebe Bridgers, Paul McCartney, Bruno Mars, and Silk Sonic — all believe that it is better to be more present and connected with them while they are on stage and enjoy the moment as well as the music. Even British singer Harry Styles implemented this idea for his concert in Manchester, U.K. on March 8. He performed a one-night-only Netflix special concert, Harry Styles. One Night In Manchester., where he gave audience members disposable cameras upon arrival at the stadium that they could take home to have developed. As so many fans had to hand over their phones and place them in a lockable pouch, the idea is that the fans would interact more with the artists, have a good time, and be drawn into the music and sing along to the lyrics. Fans loved being able to use a disposable camera, as they thought it was a very unique idea, bringing back memories for some who used to own a disposable camera and serving as a keepsake from the concert.

The U.K. film lab company Analogue Wonderland did say that shooting a dark stage from a very far distance on a disposable camera wouldn’t produce the best quality of results. Even still, the company spoke out on Instagram stating “We are seeing hundreds of disposable cameras coming through the lab this week.” 

They were also nervous because over 20,000 fans who had received their developed photos from their company weren’t very good quality and most of the pictures were pitch black, so you couldn’t even see what was happening in the photo, and they thought that they would face some heavy backlash because of it. Other acts like Silk Sonic, made up of Mars and Anderson .Paak, who did a show in Las Vegas on March 31, 2022, were also very passionate about having a phone ban as they wanted their fans to have a more interactive experience with them. They had all of their fans put their phones in Yondr pouches before entering the venue. 

I do believe that there are many pros and cons to having a phone-free concert experience because you are able to be present and live in the moment, connecting with the people and the artists around you, feeling the music flowing through your body, and making memories surrounded by the people that you love, not being distracted by your smartphone screen.

Jodi Ferdinand-Okpala

Pace '27

Jodi Ferdinand – Okpala is a current member of Her Campus at Pace University in New York City. She enjoys traveling and listening to music. Her favorite artists include K-pop groups like BTS, Stray Kids, and Ateez, as well as Conan Gray, Anees, and RAYE. Jodi is a senior this year and is studying Psychology with a minor in Anthropology and Sociology. She is originally from London and moved to Brooklyn, NY.

Last year, she completed a Summer 2025 internship at a nonprofit organization as a Case Management Intern. Beyond Her Campus, she enjoys going to the Christmas markets with her family and watching TV shows and Movies. Some of the shows she has watched include XO Kitty, Queen Charlotte, Alice in Borderland, and Tomorrow. She has also watched some movies, including Wicked 1 (2024) and 2 (2025), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), and Home Alone 1 (1990).

She also went to see a Broadway show, Hell's Kitchen, for her birthday, and she enjoyed it very much, with all the singing and dancing; she even looked up the soundtrack on Apple Music to listen to it. When Jodi was younger, she took some dance classes like ballet, Hip Hop, and Zumba. She wants to pursue a career as a clinical psychologist to help people and support them in finding the best treatment. She is excited to be part of Her Campus because she can improve her writing skills, connect with others, and learn from them.