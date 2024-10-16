The 62nd Annual New York Film Festival’s ‘Queer’ Premiere

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since moving to New York City, there have been way more opportunities and events surrounding things that I am passionate about, one of them being film. I was lucky enough to attend the 62nd annual New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center to see an early screening and Q&A of Queer on Oct. 7. Directed by Luca Guadagnino and adapted by Justin Kuritzkes, the film stars Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey in what is described to be, “A true and honest love story.” The film was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before; very sensual and sexy, while using elements of false reality, yearning, and overall interpretation. It kept my undivided attention for over two hours – something that is usually extremely hard for me to sustain. My reactions, that were literally physical, were of me gasping, flinching, my jaw dropping, etc, which are perfect representations of how entertaining and raw this film was.

As the lights dimmed and the film began, I couldn’t explain my excitement. Firstly, Guadagnino is one of my favorite directors. From his casting choices, to his film locations, to the interpretational aspect of most of the endings of his work, his films always keep me engaged, entertained, intrigued, and left with the urge to rewatch. Besides my love for Guadagnino, an actor that I’m very fond of, Drew Starkey, was starring in the film. I first learned of Starkey’s acting in 2018, when the film The Hate U Give debuted his small role as a cop, but I truly became a fan when his hit Netflix show, Outer Banks, came out right when COVID-19 hit. Since then, I have seen all his work, but I couldn’t help but feel that this film would open the flood gates of fame more so than ever for him. With the seriousness, intimacy, and large scale of the cast and crew of the film, I was extremely excited to see such a different genre of acting for him. Another person that was going to be present at the Q&A was Kuritzkes, who adapted the book into a screenplay, and also wrote the screenplay for one of my favorite Guadagnino films, Challengers. Lastly, the widely famous actor Daniel Craig, who I mostly knew from his role as James Bond, was starring alongside Starkey, which was something I was really excited to witness. I think it was known in the theater that while many were excited for the film and its contents, plenty were also genuinely excited to hear the stars and creators of the film talk about the process and behind-the-scenes of the movie during the Q&A. Not only were we watching the film over a month before its world-wide debut, but we got to receive in-person insight from the actors starring in the film, the director, and the writer who worked behind the scenes on the film. It was the best of both worlds.

The film was attention-grabbing from the very second it started. The opening credits and how the names of the cast and crew were specifically integrated through the use of cinematography was absolutely stunning. As the film takes place in the 1940s in Mexico, the beauty of the set seemed unreal at times. There were times that I legitimately questioned if parts of the setting and background, such as sunsets, cars, buildings, airplanes, and clouds, were real. I can’t remember the last time a film’s tone and overall mood was displayed in such a material way through lighting and color. This simple detail created such a vexing effect on me, and I’m sure the rest of the audience felt the same. Another detail that I found really unique and important was movement. There was a specific scene towards the end that was something I’ve never seen before in a movie. The only way I can describe it is as if it was a physical embodiment of something the characters were going through, which was portrayed in this emotional and visceral series of movements that really stuck out to me. It was almost like an interpretive dance in a way. The movement between the two characters, Eugene Allerton (Starkey) and Lee (Craig), showed their connection and love through their physicality.

Another lasting aspect of the film, which I think is purely talented acting from both Starkey and Craig, was how facial expressions were used to convey the feelings of each character, especially towards one another. Lee was a very honest and relatable character, with his sort of awkward, and at times embarrassing, personality. He is sort of theatrical at times, specifically with the way he speaks and describes things to his love interest, Eugene. You could sense how genuine and fresh their relationship was as we saw them navigate through it during the film, especially during times of confusion, doubt, and misunderstanding. There was never a moment where I felt something wasn’t necessary when it came to how the two characters communicated through their facial expressions. At times, I felt that more was said when they were not speaking to one another, but more so when they looked at each other from across a crowded bar, or were simply in each other’s presence. This aspect of the acting was so earnest and endearing; you could really feel the chemistry between Starkey and Craig that made the love between their characters so easily recognizable.

The ending of the film is why I describe this story as interpretive. I couldn’t, even if I tried, actually explain what the ending of the film meant, if it concluded the story, or even if it made perfect sense. It was the most intriguing part, as it left me with a strong reaction and an even stronger feeling, which is why I loved it so much. I’m a little upset that I have to wait until its release on Nov. 27 to see it again, but it’s something I’m very much looking forward to, especially getting to see my friends’ reactions and interpretations of the story. While applause filled the theater, the announcer came out to introduce Kuritzkes, Starkey, Craig, and Guadagnino to the stage to answer a few questions. As an aspiring journalist, I thought the interviewer did an amazing job asking very intricate and unique questions that told a story and made the cast think really hard at times.

What I learned most during the Q&A was the power of dynamic and chemistry when it comes to the people you work with. Of course, they’re actors, and it’s their job to pretend to be in their characters’ shoes, but I think it’s very telling when the actors really do know each other and consider one another friends outside of the project. As the interviewer asked the group about how they navigated the chemistry between Starkey and Craig and their characters, since their relationship on and off screen was a clear driving force for the film, you could see them all look around thinking of who would answer. Starkey answered with how he joined the project, stating, “I met with Luca, had a conversation with him in Los Angeles, and he told me about this story and how important it was to him. We talked about my life and this character and put myself on tape…for a couple of months we just had lots of conversations, and then he asked me if I wanted to do it.” Craig and Guadagnino chimed in and talked about how soon after that, Starkey and Craig met at a table read in New York, and the very next day, they started rehearsing a very intimate scene with a choreographer. Starkey also explained further how he felt that he and Craig’s “icebreakers were unspoken and [was them] just exploring [their] characters through this amazing choreography,” which brought them closer both in and out of the film. The Q&A was extremely insightful and told me a lot about the behind-the-scenes work that went into making this film. I would love to share more of the answers, but sadly, they mostly contain spoilers.

The film itself, seeing my favorite director and actors I admire, learning about adapting works and screenwriting, and the overall experience of attending the 62nd annual New York Film Festival, was phenomenal. I thought the entire thing was so fun, educational, insightful, and genuinely a good time. The wait to rewatch this film is eating me alive, but it gives me something to look forward to. Guadagnino has done it again; his talent and passion for his craft is displayed in every film he makes, and I’m proud that I was able to witness Queer’s premiere in person.