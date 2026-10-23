The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has arrived for another year, and it was one of the most iconic shows ever. We got to see some of the most well-known Angels we all know and love make their comebacks. As the show took to the catwalk, it opened with Bella Hadid in her stunning outfit, with her gorgeous wings just gliding across the runway as she gave us her fiercest walk, along with other models like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosia, Anok Yai, Barbara Palvin, Candice Swanepoel, and more. All of them looked amazing walking the catwalk in their out-of-this-world looks of the night. Creative director Adam Selman created the four-season aesthetic: winter, spring, summer, and autumn. We also had amazing performances from Megan Moroney, Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, and global K-pop girl group Katseye.

They all brought their own flavor, style, and stage presence to the runway. Megan Moroney performed three songs from her album titled Cloud 9: “6 Months Later,” “Wish I Didn’t,” and “Sorry I Meant Tonight.” Tate McRae came in after, performing a new track from her upcoming album release, “Housewife,” as well as her songs “Dear God” and “Sports Car.” Megan Thee Stallion performed “Her” and “Body.” Finally, girl group Katseye performed “Pinky Up” and “Animal” during the PINK Halftime Show. You saw a wide range of diverse Angels walking across the stage, showing that representation and inclusivity within the cast are important to Victoria’s Secret. They want young people to be able to see someone who looks like them walking across the stage and it is quite refreshing.

They also invited athletes and influencers like National Women’s Soccer League player Trinity Rodman and influencer Quenlin Blackwell, who walked the runway for the second year in a row; they both looked amazing. As the night came to a close, Kylie Jenner walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time, wearing the iconic Fantasy Bra, which returned to the catwalk for the first time in eight years. In my opinion, this was one of the best shows I have seen. The theme was absolutely breathtaking, and the pieces in the collection were beautiful, as were the models walking down the runway with their stunning wings.

It also showed how much work it takes for these models to carry those heavy wings and how much women’s empowerment and sisterhood ran throughout the show, with the girls supporting one another as they walked across the stage. Even at the end, when they all came out together holding hands and dancing together, it really did have such an amazing feeling of how much it means to be a part of something and how important representation is, especially in this day and age, when so many young people have been watching the Victoria’s Secret shows for a long time.

Even some of the models and celebrities dreamed of being part of the show, whether to model or perform. I hope their next show is just as good as this one, or even better. What was your favorite part of the show?