‘Tell Me Lies’: Unpacking Toxic Love & Twisted Truths in Hulu’s Gripping Drama

Please note that this review contains some sensitive topics.

The beloved Hulu series Tell Me Lies wrapped up its second season this past Wednesday, Oct. 16, leaving many questions unanswered. Initially premiering in Sept. 2022, the second season has been long-awaited among fans. The first season left viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering how Stephen could marry Lydia, what happened to Drew, if Bree knows that Evan cheated on her with Lucy, and everything else in between. Season two resolved these plotlines, providing background and depth on everything that was left unspoken in the first season, while also creating new cliffhangers left to be explored in a potential third season. The show’s use of a parallel storytelling method, switching between “present day” 2015, and the characters’ college years in the fall of 2008, gives viewers a broader perspective of the beginning and the end of the story, yet keeping them eager to see how the characters got to where they are.

Based on the 2018 book by Carola Lovering, Tell Me Lies depicts the tumultuous love life of college junior Stephen DeMarco and impressionable freshman Lucy Albright. The title encapsulates the core of the series, as the lies told by these two characters not only destroy their own lives, but also impact everyone else around them. However, the show’s message goes beyond the toxic relationships of a group of young people who are awful to one another. It explores complex themes of mental health, sexual assault, infidelity, and suicide, making the story both unsettling and strikingly realistic.

The psychology of Tell Me Lies’ characters, particularly Stephen and Lucy, offers a complex view of toxic relationships. Lucy and Stephen are each other’s greatest weakness, coming into each other’s lives at a moment when their personal traumas intersect, resulting in a devastating and destructive relationship. Lovering has mentioned that Stephen’s character was inspired by sociopaths, and this is evident in his behavior. Stephen displays clear narcissistic and sociopathic traits, like using others as tools to achieve his goals without concern for their well-being. His charm and calculated wit allow him to manipulate others while he justifies his immoral actions with cold, rationalized beliefs. Stephen’s view of relationships reflects his detached sense of morality; he sees monogamy as unnatural and believes his infidelities are not betrayals, but practical measures to maintain the relationships that benefit him. His lack of remorse is particularly striking in his reaction to Macy’s death. Although he is disturbed by the event, his concern is more about self-preservation than guilt. Stephen’s inability to take responsibility for his actions and his relief at avoiding consequences reveal his lack of conscience.

Lucy Albright, the show’s main character, is often regarded with as much disdain by fans as Stephen, if not more. While she is far from morally upright, her intentions appear to be generally good, though poorly executed. Stephen’s influence has undoubtedly worsened her behavior since their meeting. When Lucy is first introduced in Season one, she ends a two-year relationship with her boyfriend in a cold, detached manner, immediately presenting her as someone who lacks emotional depth. She even refers to herself as an “ice queen.” This emotional detachment has been linked to her unresolved grief and depression, stemming from her strained relationship with her mother following her father’s death, an event that has haunted her since she was 14 years old. Lucy admits she once was a “happier person,” but her depression is now a driving force in her attraction to Stephen. He senses her vulnerabilities and exploits them, knowing she is easy to control and manipulate. As a sociopath, Stephen knows precisely what to say to ensure Lucy’s emotional dependence by drawing her in while using her weaknesses against her. Despite their apparent differences, Lucy and Stephen are more alike than it first seems, sharing deep emotional struggles that ultimately bind them together in their toxic relationship.

Although Lucy and Stephen seem vastly different, they share key similarities. Lucy, while capable of showing empathy and remorse, often lies to avoid social repercussions, and struggles with emotional expression. Stephen, who is similarly emotionally detached, lacks any remorse or empathy and is driven solely by personal gain. Their mutual attraction may stem from their ability to provoke emotions in each other that neither can find elsewhere.



As Season two of Tell Me Lies comes to a close, the intricate web of lies, manipulation, and emotional turmoil leaves us viewers eager for more. While Lucy and Stephen’s actions are often unforgivable, the show challenges us to understand the psychological depths that drive them. With the unresolved storylines and looming questions left in the final episode, fans are anxiously awaiting a potential third season to see how these characters’ twisted journeys will ultimately unfold. Will the weight of their lies finally catch up to them, or will they continue to hurt everyone around them? Only a third season can answer these daunting questions.