Stevie Nicks’ Bella Donna Barbie Flew Off Shelves Faster Than You Can Say “Rhiannon”

The Stevie Nicks Bella Donna Barbie doll sold out within hours of its pre-order sale on Oct.21 2025, after Nicks announced the doll’s release at her show in Charlotte, North Carolina. Retailing at $60 or under and available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and the Mattel website, the doll quickly disappeared from online shelves that same night.

This is the second collaboration between the witchy rock goddess of the 70s and Barbie. The first collaboration featured Nicks in a black dress and a tambourine, modeled after the Rumours album cover during her time in the rock band Fleetwood Mac. The Rumours Barbie was released at midnight on Oct. 1 2023 at Madison Square Garden and sold out in just under 24 hours. Following the success of the first Stevie Nicks Barbie, it is no surprise Nicks and Mattel teamed up to introduce another collectable doll to the line up.

The Bella Donna Barbie is modeled after Nicks’ 1981 debut solo album cover outfit styled by celebrity stylist, Margi Kent. Kent, whose clients include Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, George Harrison, Neil Diamond, and Gloria Gaynor, has had a long-running partnership with Nicks since before Rumours, when they began creating her clothing style in her first year in Fleetwood Mac. Together, the duo created a combination of skirts, tops, and shoes to create a timeless formula for the perfect outfit every time, which has been synonymous with her stage presence.

As Nicks states in her online diary, “The outfit that’s on the Rumours cover is exactly the same outfit that’s on the Shangri-La cover. It’s the same outfit that’s on the Bella Donna cover. It’s timeless…it’s a timeless outfit, and it has made my life much easier because I don’t ever have to think about it.”

In the box, the doll resembles Nicks’ 1981 outfit: the long flowing white chiffon dress, the long beaded earrings, the tall white scrunched platform boots, and her signature golden-blonde hair. The addition of the top hat in the doll’s box helps to add the final magic touch to this collector’s tribute to one of rock’s most iconic artists.