Spring Dates to Try Out in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

What does spring mean to everyone? Spring is right around the corner and will start on Thursday, March 20, and it’s the perfect time of year to go on a date outdoors or indoors. With going on a date in the spring comes the beauty of nature and spring blossoms that are even more colorful in reality than in expectations. Most of all, this season brings a way to find outdoor adventures to try out something new and observe everywhere in the city.

1. Gardens

The first on the list of ideas for springtime dates is to visit a botanical garden. The New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in Prospect Park are both great options! Botanical gardens are a way to bring education and scientific study to your date, as well as the beauty of plants and flowers for the springtime feel. To include individuals with sensory issues, this is a great recommendation if you’re a fan of nature and like to listen to bird sounds.

2. Museums

The second idea for going on your date is to visit a museum. There are plenty of museums around New York City to explore and learn about art and culture. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, also known as the MET, has both contemporary and ancient art, offering a balance of art history, classical pieces, and modern pieces. The Brooklyn Museum also has a variety of exhibits that are engaging and offer a sense of learning. When visiting any museum, viewing an exhibit can lead to a conversation about the artwork or what your favorite piece was, which brings a discussion to the date of any art pieces that inspire you and what the paintings mean to you.

If a standard museum visit feels a bit plain for you and your date, The MET hosts a “Date Night” event every Friday and Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., complete with live music and specialty drinks. Be sure to bring your ID!

3. Bookstores

If you’re a big reader, a literary crawl to explore bookstores around the city is a great date idea. The Barnes & Noble in Union Square is a staple NYC bookstore, and frequently hosts events with various featured authors. If you prefer independent bookstores, McNally Jackson has locations in SoHo and Lower Manhattan at Seaport. The Seaport store is attached to a coffee shop with cozy music playing as background noise. Seaport is also a perfect area to walk through that offers other places, including a movie theater, shops, and restaurants. Adding to this, there’s more to explore in Jersey City. There’s a bookstore called Word that has a great variety of genres to explore.

4. Taking a Walk

For something to do on the weekdays and weekends, there’s nothing better than walking the Brooklyn Bridge to take a journey to Brooklyn. As the weather gets warmer, there’s also an opportunity to explore Central Park to check out the cherry blossoms and to hike. Another thing to consider are the rowboats in Central Park, but be warned that the line gets very long to wait for a boat ride, so be sure to come early and bring cash to pay for it.

5. Coffee shops

Everyone loves a nice afternoon stop to get coffee or tea, especially on dates. A coffee shop is a perfect place to have a conversation, whether you’re just grabbing a drink for pickup before the next stop, or you’re hanging out in the shop.

To everyone planning to go on dates in the spring season, it can be challenging, but going out with someone can help you embrace differences to manage social interaction. It’s definitely an opportunity to try out something from this list and plan what’s right for you.

Editor’s note: the Her Campus at Pace editorial team also contributed to this story.