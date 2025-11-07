Sidewalk Tacos: The Little Taco Spot That Feeds East Harlem’s Soul

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have lost count of the number of times I’ve ended up in Sidewalk Tacos – after class, on a date, with a friend, and after a breakup. Sidewalk Tacos is more than a small business to East Harlem locals, it is a piece of home.

Due to the increasing rates of gentrification in East Harlem, for many it doesn’t look the same anymore. With new 20-story buildings, changes to local business (I was devastated when Harlem Shake closed), and influx of new faces filling the streets, one thing has stood constant: our love for Sidewalk Tacos. Nestled between East 111th and 112th streets and Second Avenue, this Mexican restaurant bursts with vibrant décor, mouthwatering aromas, and music that calls you in from the sidewalk.

Sidewalk Tacos opened in East Harlem in 2012. Originally starting as a food truck, it has grown into the hole-in-the-wall restaurant locals know today. The business became a neighborhood favorite because of the feeling it brings. The staff always greets you with a smile, the music is upbeat and varies depending who is on shift, and the food tastes homemade. The prices are fair, and the portions are generous enough that if you wanted to share, you could (even if you really don’t want to). Over the 13 years they’ve been open, it has become a go-to spot for East Harlem locals, from families grabbing take-out to teenagers with munchies.

Immediately as you walk in, you’re greeted with music. Some days it’s classic Mexican tunes, other days modern reggaeton, and occasionally, even Lil Uzi Vert. The walls are covered in subway tiles and beautiful paintings with flowers, skeletons, and notable Latino figures, adding to the colorful, homey vibe. If you’re not sure what to order, you can look at their two chalkboard menus–one tall and vertical, and one above the register–making ordering easy. Choosing, however, is the hard part with the many tasty options. Usually there aren’t many people working at a time, just the chef and the cashier, which make the space feel small in the best ways, a personal way. The décor of Sidewalk Tacos is what draws you in and keeps you there.

And, of course, there’s the food. Their food is the kind that makes you say “mmhm” after taking a bite. They have delicious appetizers such as their tostadas, loaded fries, and chips and guac. The nachos piled high with refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, and a side of the best salsa you’ll ever taste, it’s to die for. My personal favorite is their chorizo tacos. I’ve had many chorizo tacos elsewhere, but nowhere else cooks the chorizo to perfection. Even if you’re full, you cannot miss a chance to try their dessert: small churros, sweet flan, and a heavenly tres leches, all just for $5.

To many, Sidewalk Tacos is more than a restaurant– it’s a reminder of what makes East Harlem special: community. In a neighborhood that’s rapidly changing from what locals, such as myself remember, this spot keeps its heart. The people who run it care for the customers, the food is made with love, and every detail from the music to the murals feels like home, but most important is the neighborhood itself. In a time where local businesses are being pushed out, supporting the restaurants that keep East Harlem well fed, connected, and prospering is more important than ever.