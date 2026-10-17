‘Shatter Me’ Movie Adaptation? Here’s The Fancast You Never Knew You Needed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What if, by touching someone, you could kill them? That’s the danger that Juliette, the heroine of Tahereh Mafi’s New York Times bestseller, is facing. The Shatter Me series is now heading to the big screen with Warner Bros. Pictures. With such a devoted fandom already weighing in, one question on everyone’s minds is: who will be cast for these major characters that are so adored? Here are the people whom I think could play these characters who everyone, including myself, loves.

Juliette Ferrars

Juliette, the series protagonist, begins the first book imprisoned for 264 days. The actress playing her should capture her fear and slightly unhinged edge. Someone who I think fits perfectly is Florence Hunt. She is most famously known for her role as Hyacinth Bridgerton in Bridgerton since season 1. She looks the part, and her performance in Bridgerton makes me eager to see her take on another role.

Aaron Warner Anderson

Aaron, better known as Warner in the first book, is a character who is hard and strict. That is a really important characteristic when looking for an actor to be cast, along with fitting some, or most, of the description given in the book. As said in the book, Warner is a blonde, green-eyed man with tiny tattoos in places. With that, I believe Damian Hardung, best known for his role as Maxton in Maxton Hall, would be best for the part. His former role has traits similar to the hard and distinct aspects of Warner’s character, so I believe Hardung could bring that to life.

Adam Kent

Readers meet Adam in the opening chapters when Juliette, still being isolated for so long, describes him as almost ethereal. Known to have the body of a soldier with a dangerous look and dark features, Nicholas Galitzine is an amazing actor to portray this character. Most famously known for playing Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue and Luke in Purple Hearts, Galitzine could bring things he learned from those roles into Adam Kent’s character.

James Kent

You find out pretty quickly that Adam has a younger brother named James, and currently Tahereh Mafi is writing a Shatter Me second generation series for James’ character 10 years in the future. Based on his beautiful performance as Hamnet in Hamnet, Jacobi Jupe would be a great actor to portray James as his 10-year-old self in the first Shatter Me book.

Kenji

Kenji is an important character when it comes to comedic relief in the novel, so casting someone who can play a funny yet misunderstood character is very necessary. Based on Hudson Williams’ performance in Heated Rivalry and the energetic personality he has as a person and in interviews, I believe he could play the perfect Kenji. Kenji, while funny, is a very gentle, sensitive person, similar to how Williams portrays Shane in Heated Rivalry.

Castle

Within the first book, Castle is a very calm character, along with being looked up to because he is older than the rest of the characters in the book. I believe Idris Elba could be Castle because he aligns with the description of what Castle would look like, along with being a bit of an icon in the movie world, having been in a wide variety of movies.

Paris Anderson

While not actively in the first book of the series, Paris Anderson, Aaron Warner’s dad, makes an appearance in the second book. If you are in the Shatter Me fandom, you may know of and have seen talk of younger Hayden Christensen, best known for Star Wars, being the perfect Warner fancast, and I’m right there with you. However, since Christensen is past the age to play a 19-year-old, I say why not just cast him as Warner’s dad? I mean, he has the same kind of look as Warner — blonde, green-eyed, hard, and strict.