‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Jiggly Caliente Dies at 44

On April 27, 2025, the family of renowned drag performer Jiggly Caliente announced her unexpected death in an official statement on her Instagram.

The announcement of Caliente’s death stated that she passed peacefully, “surrounded by her loving family and close friends.”

Caliente, whose real name was Bianca Castro-Arabejo, was experiencing “a serious health setback” that recently landed her in the hospital. She developed a severe infection that led to the amputation of most of her right leg according to an initial statement released three days prior.

Castro-Arabejo, age 44, was a contestant on Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2012, and later went on to compete on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2021. While she didn’t go far in either of her season runs, she was loved and remembered for her sense of humor and “unwavering authenticity,” according to the family announcement.

In her career, she also served as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines from 2022 to 2024. Castro-Arabejo’s family shared that she was slated to return to her position as judge for this year’s upcoming season, but was unable to because of her ongoing health issues.

The news of Castro-Arabejo’s death has sent shockwaves through the drag community. Many former contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race have shared sentimental messages for Castro-Arabejo on social media.

Fellow Filipino-American Drag Race star Manila Luzon made a statement in which she said, “I’m so proud of you for everything you’ve accomplished: winning all those pageants, getting on Drag Race, touring the world, making music, acting on @poseonfx, judging DRPH, uplifting the trans and Filipino communities, raising a loving drag family, carrying on your mother’s legacy, and being the brave, powerful & funny woman who authentically lived your best life!”

Long time Drag Race judge Michelle Visage also shared a post in memory of Casto-Arabejo on her Instagram. Visage said, “The laughter was endless, our talks were special, your energy was contagious. You were and remain so very loved. This world has lost an angel and we want you to soar high…..I love you so much honey.”

Since the official declaration of Castro-Arabejo’s death, her family has been using her Instagram account to spread word about their fundraiser for the “funeral, memorial services, medical bills, related expenses, and everything needed to give Jiggly the beautiful, heartfelt goodbye she deserves.” In another post to Castro-Arabejo’s socials, the family said that “any funds beyond that will be donated to causes she cared deeply about.” Her family is now working to finalize the private and public celebrations of Castro-Arabejo’s life in the coming weeks.