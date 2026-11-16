This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Robert Pattinson has built an insane résumé over the past few years. In 2026 alone, he has starred in three of the year’s biggest films: The Drama, The Odyssey, and the upcoming sensation Dune: Part Three. Just when everyone thought he would be forgotten after Twilight, boy, were they wrong. He has proven himself time and time again; he will become one of the most memorable names in history. I mean, who else could play Batman and the newest James Bond in the same year? That’s right — it was just announced that Robert Pattinson will play our new James Bond.

Where did the need for a new 007 come from? Well, the news that there would be a new 007 came when the critically acclaimed film No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig, hit theaters in September 2021. The film went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song for Billie Eilish’s beloved song of the same name. However, that film was the conclusion of Craig’s 15-year run as 007. Then, in March 2022, Amazon closed its deal to acquire Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) — a production company known for the James Bond franchise — but only gained about a 50% stake. Regardless, in February 2025, Amazon took full creative control of the franchise and announced that Amy Pascal and David Heyman would lead production. Pascal is known for producing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man filmography and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trilogy. Heyman is a British producer known for films like Paddington, Wonka, and more. Then, in June 2025, Amazon-MGM announced that our director will be the sensational Denis Villeneuve, who is known for directing the Dune franchise. Afterward, from spring to August of 2026, the casting search began, with initial meetings featuring many actors and thousands of first-round auditions. Throughout September and October our five finalists were announced after being selected from thousands of auditions. Finalists included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, Nicholas Hoult, and Pattinson. However, this morning, Nov. 16, the entire 007 Instagram page was wiped, hinting at an announcement of our new Bond. They then posted a picture of Pattinson hitting the iconic Bond pose with the caption, “Robert Pattinson is James Bond.” Immediate chills.

Pattinson is a really amazing choice for Bond. Not only does he have the acting chops for it, but the way he can change his whole demeanor in an instant is insane to me. He’s kind of like a chameleon, but in the best way possible. At the same time, I would have liked it if Turner had been cast. Choosing between the two would have presented such a difficult decision; it would have taken me months to choose just one. It was also reported that the casting of Bond was so secretive that Pattinson wasn’t even aware he’d gotten the role until Villeneuve called him on Sunday morning, Nov. 15. So, he was just about as shocked by the news as we were. Since it was just announced who our Bond will be, we might be getting this film in 2028. With the talented duo Pattinson and Villeneuve have become, I’m sure they will deliver outstanding films over the next few years.