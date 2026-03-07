Punch the Monkey Is the Internet’s New Emotional Support Animal 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Punch, a seven-month-old Japanese macaque living at the Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, caught the public’s attention after being rejected by his mother. Due to the isolation, zookeepers stepped in and began raising him by hand, eventually giving him the beloved stuffed animal now known to fans as “Ora-mama.” Then making everyone online sob at their screens, Punch wasn’t only rejected by his mother, but the others began to reject him too. As they pushed him away, sometimes even getting physical, he would retreat to his stuffed companion for comfort.

As emotional as the story may seem, experts say Punch’s situation isn’t unusual. Alison Behie, a primatology expert at Australian National University, explained that Punch’s mother was likely under significant stress, as she is a first-time parent and gave birth during a heatwave. In those conditions, snow monkeys may prioritize their own survival and future reproduction over caring for their children. Behie also noted that Punch’s interactions with the other macaques isn’t bullying, they’re just normal social behaviors in their strictly hierarchical system. In other words, while the situation may appear heartbreaking, his experience is quite natural and common.

That hasn’t stopped the internet from becoming deeply invested. Videos of Punch clinging to his toy have spread rapidly, drawing millions of views online and thousands of visitors to the zoo. The surge became so intense that zoo staff introduced ten-minute viewing limits and restricted viewing areas for the macaque exhibit to reduce stress on the animals. Meanwhile, fans who can’t visit in person have decided to make Punch’s emotional support stuffed animal their own. The stuffed orangutan, which is an Ikea DJUNGELSKOG orangutan, has since completely sold out. Some have even turned the toy into a resale commodity, listing it online for hundreds of dollars.

Despite all the attention, zookeepers say Punch is adjusting well. Kosuke Shikano, one of Punch’s caretakers, explained that he’s begun spending less time with the toy and interacting more with the other monkeys, and may eventually outgrow the need for it altogether. Even when ousted, Shikano noted that Punch “quickly recovers,” describing him as “mentally strong.” While fans may see him as a sob story, Punch is proving he’s tougher than his internet fame might suggest.

While we may be looking at a baby monkey and his toy, Punch’s story is really a reminder of why and how we care, rooting for the underdog. Some fans even see it as a kind of Harambe redemption, hoping that the outpouring of love for Punch can make up, in spirit, for the

anger and heartbreak sparked by another primate a decade ago. Watching Punch make friends and gain confidence may not solve the world’s problems, but in a strange way, it’s a chance for us to collectively feel good and to feel like maybe everything might turn out okay.