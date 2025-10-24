‘One Battle After Another’ Is The Movie of The Year 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One Battle After Another directed by Paul Thomas Anderson is the movie of the year. It should win every category it is put in at every award show next year. It is deserving of every ounce of praise, every rewatch, every applaud or laugh while watching. Having seen it twice already, I’m already planning my third trip to finally experience it in IMAX, and I doubt this much of a positive reaction will change. Starring critically acclaimed actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn, and raw and fresh talent from Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, brought an incredible performance on all accounts. Whether it’s bickering between a large group of characters, a mass deportation scene, or it’s raw emotion: this movie absolutely blew my mind.

The two hour and 42 minute story follows the disperse of the well-known political vigilante group known as the French 75. The bomber in the group, known as Bob Ferguson (DiCaprio) and one of the founders, Perfidia Beverly Hills (Taylor) form an unlikely bond that blossoms into romance, bringing a new fate to the group when they give birth to a healthy baby girl. The group is put at risk when the government kills or takes most of the members into custody, all but Perfidia, who is placed under the witness-protection program. This was done by her black-woman fetishizing, obsessed secret-admirer Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw (Penn), in return for ratting on her friends in the French 75. Perfidia abandons her infant daughter, Willa, and lover, Bob: fleeing from a life of confinement and suburbia with Col. Lockjaw, who doesn’t take her exit lightly, thus ensuing chaos, several manhunts, and the risk of her daughter’s life.

I really adored how this movie had such an enticing and complex story, all while bringing awareness and creating a visual for pertinent themes that are present in our country today. These include themes of immigration and mass deportation, women’s healthcare, post-partum depression, military control, political violence, and general activism. It creates a damning and realistic approach to the film that a lot of viewers could relate to. While touching on incredibly serious and personal problems, the movie is insanely fun, witty, and entertaining. DiCaprio’s performance is hilariously funny, exciting, and overall brilliant. As Penn shapeshifts into Col. Lockjaw, his expressions, demeanor, his walk, his attitude through his character, he’s an entirely new person. These two characters were definitely my favorite, even while they cast a stark difference in their representations of white males in today’s society.

Another two characters I really enjoyed, even while they never shared the screen together, were Taylor and Infiniti, both actresses whose work I’m not too familiar with. Their performances, even as side characters, still really enamored me. Taylor did an impeccable job of portraying the complexity and exuberance of Perfidia Beverly Hills. Her strong persona, confidence, and her need for independence really made for an interesting character dynamic, especially with her daughter Willa, played by Infiniti. Infiniti is a young actress that everyone should be on the lookout for, and this project proved it. She played a fifteen-year-old girl who was fighting for her life, running from her own parents wrong-doings, which were acts of political violence with the goal of change, resistance, and freedom. These two opposing characters, mother and daughter who are strangers— never once interacting, created such a beautiful harmony and dynamic of opposition that was incredibly intriguing to witness on screen.

Between the score, the soundtrack, the dialogue, and the subtle acting choices made by DiCaprio in every scene— this movie is a masterpiece from beginning to end. Interconnecting so many different stories of activism, intersectionality, immigration, violence, family, community, and more. Each character, played by an extremely talented individual, brought new and exciting aspects to the story. No matter how much or little a character was in the movie, they were an important aspect of the scene that they were in. They each brought life to an already outstanding film, which is about the highest praise I could ever give in a film review. Everyone should see this film; see it once, see it twice— see it ten times. See it in IMAX, see it in 35mm, see it as much as possible. It will be a privilege to see it sweep at the Oscars next year.