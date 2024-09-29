The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

There are some people who refuse to see simple concerts, meaning the artist is simply sitting or standing while singing their songs. They prefer more movement, a performer who will dance, sing, play an instrument, and somehow be a comedian all at once. If you are someone who is looking for this multifaceted sort of performance at a concert, Omar Apollo is your artist. The 27- year-old singer-songwriter is a self-made and self-taught singer and musician who never fails to amaze me with his talent, especially during the tour of his most recent album, titled God Said No. Proof of this is in his shows, because it’s one thing to release a good song, but it’s an entirely different challenge to put on a fantastic performance. This is something Omar Apollo has no problem with.

On the dreary and rainy evening of Sept. 7, Apollo put on a beautiful show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. From the set design to outfit changes, dancers, openers even, the energy was high. It is the openers’ job to hype up the audience for the main attraction, which in this case was Apollo. The first openers, Laundry Day, are a pop band consisting of lead singer Jude Lipkin, drummer/guitarist/pianist Sawyer Nunes, bassist Henry Pearl, and guitarist Henry Weingartner. They earned their rise to stardom via TikTok and Instagram Reels, which pushed the audience to sing along and hype them up for the next opener’s set. Although the group started late due to technical difficulties, they pulled through with an exciting and catchy set that captured mine and others’ eyes and ears. From their set, we rolled almost directly into 20-year-old musician Malcolm Todd’s setlist. Todd’s performance took me by surprise, with his beautiful vocals and genuine lyrics, and his somewhat shy and boyish humor, catching my attention, so much so that I went home and listened to his album, Sweet Boy, which was released this past April. He reminds me of an American version of the artist Ruel. Todd’s set was a perfect segway into the star we were all there for: Omar Apollo.

As someone who has seen Apollo several times in the last couple of years, I can say without a doubt that this was his best show yet. He is able to capture the audience’s attention so quickly, through several physical aspects of the show, in a way that I have never seen before. From dancers by his side, to the loud, unique, and beautiful garments he’s wearing and changing into on stage, to the props, to the overall set design, to guests. Apollo puts on an engaging and exciting performance that captures his audience from start to finish. Prior to this tour, it was solely Apollo on stage; just him and his iconic spins that his fans know and love, and his impeccable voice. The addition of his dancers was a wonderful asset to the show. From a range of dance genres, including contemporary and hip hop, the dancers, along with Apollo, were able to convey the emotions of the lyrics and music through their bodies. Not only was I listening to the music, I was also watching it through dance.

Apollo’s eccentric style, especially on tour, has been fueled by a couple of luxury brands such as Maison Margiela, Barragán, Ann Demeulemeester, and my personal favorite, Loewe. His opening outfit is his recurring oversized fur coat – by a New York brand called OKANE – over a stunning, sparkly white matching set from Loewe. He literally and figuratively radiates and shines onstage in an open button-up over a simple white tank top, with matching loose fitting pants and white bedazzled shoes. Lastly, a little after the halfway mark of the show, Apollo changed into a sculpted, metallic vest, featuring a mold of abs, along with black, loose fitting cargo pants. Despite the vest’s hard exterior, the outfit looked breathable and easy to move in as Apollo danced around the stage. Apollo’s stylist specifically credited his tour wardrobe to his newfound love of brands such as Loewe, and recalled the moment he was seen sitting front row during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Another part of the show I found to be really unique was the spatial awareness, and the use of the stage throughout was perfect. It isn’t normal for me to go to concerts and see artists using props. However, Apollo and his dancers, during their performance of the song “Li,” was a first for me. A bright ball of light, similar to what I’d picture the moon to look like in someone’s hands, was used to paint the detailed imagery of the lyrics in the song. This prop in particular came down from the ceiling on a string and was lifted, dropped, and spun throughout the performance. The way the points of elevation throughout the show changed due to additives on the stage allowed Apollo to be the point of focus, leading members of the audience’s eyes to him as he performed. This specifically happened during the intro of the concert, and during songs such as “Be Careful With Me,” “Against Me,” and “Life’s Unfair.”

Lastly, as New York is always a very special place, especially for a concert, Omar Apollo surprised the audience by bringing out some friends. Although he teased bringing out fellow musician and friend of his, Ruel, Apollo shocked me tremendously. He brought out R&B/soul artist Montell Fish so they could sing his song, “SCREAM MY NAME,” together. I had been lucky that this was my second time seeing Omar Apollo and Montell Fish share the same stage, the first time being almost a year ago, when they both opened for Daniel Caesar, who I saw at Madison Square Garden for the first time last October. However, the situation was different for artist Ruel. Apollo had teased messages between him and the singer playing their song “Want U Around” together after Ruel was spotted at a NYFW show the day before. This was a long time coming, as they made this song in 2020, for Apollo’s third album, Apolonio, and this song is what introduced me to Apollo’s music initially. Having something unexpected or shocking at your concert, while you were anticipating something else entirely, is always exciting. This alone brought a new element to the show that made it even more memorable.

One must not go to a concert expecting more from the artist than what they do. I don’t expect Lizzy McAlpine or Ryan Beatty to have backup dancers and fireworks during their show, the same way I wouldn’t attend an Usher concert expecting not to dance. Omar Apollo has proven time and time again that he is a multi-faceted, talented artist. From playing instruments, to singing and songwriting, to now acting – he doesn’t stop. His concerts are a perfect example of his diversity, not just an artist, but also as a person. The passion and skill he exudes on stage is more than entertaining, and it felt like a privilege to be able to witness it for the third time. I can’t imagine how he’d top this tour, but somehow, I know he will. If this is the type of show you love, Omar Apollo will not disappoint you.