Not the Experience I Was Expecting at a Yankees Game 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s Go Yankees, let’s go! The Yankees don’t play when it comes to their games and they did not disappoint us with this past weekend’s game. As someone who’s lived in New York City her whole life, I was introduced to baseball at a very young age and have fallen in love with the sport ever since. I remember the feeling of going to my first game with my parents, having the time of my life, and what made it amazing was that it was my first game and they won. This past game that I just went to, I honestly felt like that little girl again, especially since this was my first time going without my parents now that I am so much older. I always went with my parents, which I loved, but I did enjoy going by myself to experience it on my own, since I am still growing to be my own person in adulthood. However, this experience with this past game wasn’t something that I was expecting to happen. But believe me, I did have so much fun and have to advise people to go to the games to see what I will be talking about when it comes to going to the Yankees games.

Thanks to the American Marketing Association at Pace University, I was able to get a free ticket to go see the Yankees game on April 19 and my goodness did I have a blast! I, of course, had to dress accordingly to represent my team with my Yankees shirt and matching Jordans, which is one of my favorite parts of going to the games. I also got to meet new people which was something new for me. Now I got to mingle and actually make new friends which was so nice because I actually want to go to a game with friends and people that I know. But meeting my new friend at the game was such a joy and blessing, and I hope to go to more games with her and stay friends for the rest of our lives. I was thinking that because the tickets were free, the seats were going to be bad, but they were actually amazing! Not too far and not too close that I was able to see every move in the game perfectly which is something I am picky about when it comes to going to games or shows. Of course, you can’t go to Yankee Stadium without getting food and the best part this time around was that it was free! I was definitely a big back with all of the food they have to offer. Everything was delicious, especially the french fries and chicken, my go to order when I go to a Yankees game. So I have to say it was a great experience going on my own and I did enjoy myself!

Although I did enjoy my time at the game, there was a major bad side of this experience that I wasn’t trying to have and didn’t really want to experience in the first place, and it’s all because of the weather that day. Basically, NYC had a whole week where the weather was hot, so I assumed that the weather was gonna be great for the game as well. Boy was I wrong. The weather dropped to the 30s and 40s which was insane to me. I had to change my outfit a bit because of the weather, but I thought because it was spring, it wouldn’t be so cold and everything will be fine. Wrong again because it started to rain and the game got delayed by two freaking hours! I never once would have imagined I would be in a Yankees game freezing my butt off or have the game be delayed. I literally was calling my mom and debating if I should have left and she was telling me everything that happens with the games when it is cold and rainy. There were so many people going to the bathrooms and leaving the game because of all of the issues. I’m glad that I stayed for the game, but it was an experience that I needed to learn: to never go to a Yankees game when it’s expected to be cold and raining because that was not the fun part of the game. But I stood strong and stayed all of those hours to enjoy myself, so I definitely gotta give myself a pat on my back because that wasn’t easy.

Now let me tell you, that game was probably one of the easiest games that the Yankees played and that’s thanks to the Kansas City Royals. The Royals are known for not being the best players when it comes to baseball and basically lose all of their games. In fact, it is known that when the Yankees are playing against the Royals, the tickets for the game are cheap because the Yankees always win. And of course the Yankees won this game because they are such an amazing team with all of the players they had. People were especially hyped about Ben Rice and Aaron Judge, and I don’t blame them because those two were serious when it was their turn to bat and they did great! The Yankees were definitely destroying the Royals because they kept on getting amazing hits and making a lot of home runs, while the Royals barely made that many hits and weren’t able to get home runs and the only things that they were getting were strike-outs. Sorry Royals, but the Yankees are the true royalty at baseball with the final score being 7-0. Actually, I’m not sorry because the Yankees killed it and I think I’m their good luck charm because every game I go to they haven’t lost, couldn’t be more proud!

So yes, there was a little hiccup with the game, but that didn’t stop me from enjoying my time. Plus, what made the experience even brighter was that when they started playing it was cloudy at first because of the rain, but then it got so sunny and brighter and everyone started cheering. I honestly felt like the sunshine was a sign that my grandpa, cousin, and grandma were with me watching the game because we are all big Yankees fans and even though they weren’t with me physically, they were with me in spirit watching and cheering.

Even writing this now is making me tear up because the Yankees are such a big part of my life when it comes to my love for my family and baseball, which is why going to this game was so important to me and why I was determined to stay the whole time. Not only for my enjoyment, but to keep my loved ones who are no longer with me alive. It has been such a long time since I actually got to go to a Yankee game in person, so I am glad I was able to get a ticket in the end. I will definitely plan on going to more games in the future with family and friends. I am looking forward to taking my little brother to his first game when he is older and hope he gets the same feeling as me for his first Yankees game. I’m actually hoping to do a big event where my whole family goes to a game, because we have never done that before. I feel like doing that would bring all of our spirits up and show our love for baseball while remembering our loved ones that are no longer with us.

I love my city and my team and couldn’t be more proud to be a New Yorker and a Yankees fan (Sorry to my Mets fans, but Yankees are the best)! Thank you Yankees for such a wonderful time, a great game, and for being amazing as always! Until next time! Let’s go Yankees, let’s go!