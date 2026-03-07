“No Guts, No Gloria”: How ‘The Pitt’ Depicts the Strength and Prowess of Healthcare Workers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Season 2 of the medical drama The Pitt premiered its second season on Jan. 8, 2026, reaching #5 on HBO’s list of most-watched original streaming programs and raking in over 900 million minutes of viewing within the first week of its release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Each season of the series, set in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania — hence the show’s title — follows doctors, nurses, and med students through a fifteen-hour day in the ER, juggling their personal livelihoods while preserving the lives of others.

Noah Wyle, who stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Rabinovitch, is also a writer, director, and executive producer of the show. Having such an encompassing hand in the direction of the series, he emphasizes the importance of a realistic presentation of the organized chaos in an emergency room. Wyle called the show “an empathy generator” during a discussion of the USC Visions and Voices Arts + Health Symposium, hoping that this show would allow an audience to really put themselves in the shoes of those who do life-saving work for a living. Dr. Elizabeth Ferreira is a medical consultant for The Pitt who coaches the cast on things like medical jargon, that way the actors can focus on the delivery of a line with the confidence of a real medical professional. Ned Brower, who plays nurse Jesse Van Horn, is also a nurse in real life. Having professionals within the film crew and even integrated in the cast seems essential. If the goal is to bring authenticity to the audiences, the actors must believe — to an extent — that they are a mirror for the healthcare providers watching this show, catching glimpses of what they face day to day in an hour-long episode.

Wyle is no stranger to playing a doctor, the eleven years he spent as Dr. John Carter on NBC’s ER gave him just as much “medical experience” as some practicing doctors have, as Dr. Mike Varshavski — better known as Doctor Mike on YouTube — points out in an interview with Wyle. He comments on the real, life changing impact Wyle’s character had on certain people who watched ER and decided that they wanted to be the doctors they saw on their television. “It’s very heady,” says Wyle, with a sigh that shows the weight of influence, “very flattering and gratifying.” He recalls a period during the pandemic when he was frequently receiving letters from first responders, thanking him for keeping them inspired or commenting on how useful Dr. Carter’s “skills” would have been in times of hardship. “I felt really gratified and also so useless,” Wyle notes, wishing it was possible for him or anyone to aid those who connected him and the thousands of others who struggled through the pandemic, navigating a medical crisis. That uselessness, he says, is what inspired him to contact John Wells — the executive producer of ER — and from there The Pitt was born.

According to the American Healthcare Association, by 2028, there is a projected shortage of around 100,000 healthcare workers in the US. Only thirteen states are expected to meet or exceed the demand for nurse assistants that year, with a collective shortage totalling 73,000 workers. Compensation is a large cause of this; if a physician is paid more for the same amount of work in another state, it’s likely that workers will collect in smaller areas, which could then lead to a lower job acceptance in those areas, putting people out of work.

This chain-reaction shortage is not news to current healthcare workers, and it’s a topic touched on frequently in The Pitt. It’s “out of necessity,” according to Wyle, that there is a source to “inspire a new generation to go into these fields.” Doctor Mike agrees; he interviews physicians for residency programs and frequently hears references to ER in response to why applicants want to be in the medical field, “and now that conversation is shifting to The Pitt.”

Inspiration is not the only bonus The Pitt provides; the representation and diversity highlighted in The Pitt’s storylines demonstrates how essential those factors are to any field of work. New York Times journalist Sam Anderson spent time on the set during filming of the second season, observing Wyle, his fellow actors, and crew in order to get a sense of what the overall process of filming looks like. Crowded may be an understatement to describe what the set is like, but how else would they be able to replicate that hectic ER environment?

Anderson points out something about The Pitt that helps it stand out from other medical dramas — it is not dramatized. There are no distractions from the two most important parties in a hospital: the doctors and the patients. “No tinkling piano or swelling violins or husky power ballads to tell you how to feel,” wrote Anderson. There are very few moments that show outside activity, aside from the uncomfortable tension demonstrated in the crowded waiting room, where patients who all need attention are forced to be ranked by importance. Viewers are forced to sit with the reality of compromised humanity that is unfortunately essential in emergency environments.

Death, however, is one of the factors that is not compromised. It weighs heavy on both viewers and actors as they portray the loss of a patient, whether they were a familiar face or someone they had mere minutes to try and save. It’s harrowing, and Dr. Ferreira explained in an interview with Variety that she felt it was important for scenes dealing with death read as such. “I think it’s actually a really great educational moment to let people see that sometimes there is dignity in death,” as many think of death in a hospital as a flatline or a sudden last moment. However, The Pitt makes a point to depict another side to death in the medical field. There are some families that have to face the choice of a natural death of a patient or temporarily postponing it with a plethora of medical treatment and equipment. “It’s a bit disturbing,” Ferreira stated, “but it gets all of it in one beautiful moment.”

Yes, this show is a social commentary, but in more than just how humanity presents itself during an ER shift. “The emergency team, under Dr. Robby’s command, becomes a microcosm of a functional society,” wrote Anderson. Dr. Cassie McKay, played by Fiona Dourif, is a divorced mother and drug addict, nine years into recovery. Dr. Frank Langdon, played by Patrick Ball, is presently in addiction recovery. Dr. Heather Collins, played by Tracy Ifeachor, is struggling with pregnancy and experiences a miscarriage during her shift in Season 1. Dr. Jack Abbot, played by Shawn Hatosy, is a veteran, amputee, and a SWAT physician in his free time (“That’s badass!” Dr. Santos remarks in S2 Episode 7. Yes, Santos, it is).

In order to have well-rounded realism, characters need to be rounded as well. Very rarely do scenes cut away from the emergency room, and if they do, it’s for good reason. But limiting a viewer’s perception to a singular setting is less stimulating — the viewer’s focus goes straight to the characters. These characters are only seen in the ER, but that is not the entirety of their lives. Medical workers do not eat, sleep, and breathe hospitals. They have families they go home to, or find family in their work environment for reasons outside of work. They have personal burdens that they do their best to prevent from interfering with their care. They may thrive off of that chaos (as Dr. Robby says, “because we’re all ADHD”), or find inspiration in their work despite the chaos.

According to a 2024 study conducted by National Nurses United, about 60% of registered nurses reported they have changed, considered leaving, or left their workplace due to violence. In a 2019 survey of American College of Emergency Physicians, 91% reported they had experienced violence in the workplace, and evidence suggests that those numbers rose during and after COVID. That is why this new “empathy generator” has made such an impact. These characters are collective representations of people, the same people that get fed up with the wait times in waiting rooms, or feel a confusing plethora of emotion over loss, or feel the frustration of an unfinished diagnosis. Healthcare workers are essential, and they are being treated as though they are below those they are trying to serve. Shows like The Pitt representing these struggles are a step, but the audiences need to perceive that there is a problem, and like those in healthcare who do their best to improve the lives of others, have to want to help those that help them.