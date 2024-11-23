NJ Transit Christmas: A Commuter Gift Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

Like so many of Her Campus at Pace’s phenomenal writers, I am a commuter. Over the past few months I have gained an immense appreciation for every commuter, because while it has monetary benefits, commuting can be very physically and mentally taxing. That being said, I learned quite early on that there’s a basic list of necessities and luxuries that commuters can acquire to help make their days go by much more efficiently. If there’s a commuter in your life, or even if you yourself are a commuter who needs wishlist ideas, cozy up and get ready to read!

1. A Balaclava

New York City winter is not for the weak. While the weather app may say it’s a nice 40°F outside, the wind tunnels can make the city feel like a tundra. Keep your commuter cozy this winter with a balaclava! Balaclavas are a cute way to shield yourself from the wind and are much easier to manage than a scarf. They can be rolled up and tossed in your backpack, unlike some large, heavy scarves. Plus, you don’t have to constantly worry about adjusting a balaclava when you’re running to catch your train! One small business that makes the cutest balaclavas is Lilyem Knitwear! Not only are their balaclavas hand-knit, but they can be worn in various ways, making them the perfect, most unique gift!

2. A Portable Charger

My commute usually runs from 40 minutes to an hour, and typically, the only thing I do on that extensive ride is doom-scroll. I’m not necessarily proud of this habit, however, it has blessed me with a surplus of pop culture information. By the time I get to New York City, my phone is usually at 70%, and once I get to my train back home, I’m lucky if I have 30% left. Life is filled with uncertainties, so if you know a commuter who struggles when it comes to salvaging their battery life, the easiest gift to get them is a portable charger! You can opt for a compact, wireless charger that plugs directly into their phone, or the entire power bank. Regardless, this is certainly a gift to be grateful for!

3. A New Bag

The minute I heard I would be commuting, I began searching for the perfect on-the-go bag. This is arguably the most influential commuting accessory. Your bag could make or break your commute. After lots of research, I landed on the Bagsmart Zoraesque Tote. I appreciate that it’s waterproof, has a pocket for my computer, a zipper to secure my possessions, and lots of pockets on the inside and outside! I chose the color black because I thought it would go with more of my outfits, but the other colors are to die for as well. Now, I’m not saying you must purchase this specific bag for your favorite commuter. While it works for me, others may prefer a backpack or even a satchel! Use your judgment and consider durability, storage, and security when making your decision.

4. A Water Bottle

Hydration is so important for anyone, not just those who commute, however, accessing water throughout your daily commute can be difficult, and you never want to be low on water. We commuters do so much walking it’s easy to get fatigued. We need a water bottle that is not only chic enough to signal to everyone on the train that we’re cool, but also one that’s the perfect size to fit in our bag securely. My mom recently got me a 24-ounce Owala bottle, and I think it’s the perfect size to fit in the pocket of my Bagsmart tote! Of course, this will vary from person to person, but if you can find out what works for the giftee, you’re golden!

5. Money

In the grand scheme of things, commuting is pretty economically efficient. Rather than paying for housing in one of the most expensive cities in the world, I pay a minute fraction of the price to buy a train ticket every month. However, the collateral damage is prominent. Personally, I find my morning coffee to be my most pressing expense. So, do your commuter bestie a favor and toss them some gas or coffee money.

6. Moisturizer and Sunscreen

Commuters are always exposed to the elements, and because of that, our skin often suffers. Whether it’s acne born from the stress of missing your train, or dryness brought about by the wind’s evil wrath, skincare can be hard for commuters. Gift the commuter in your life some moisturizer to ensure their skin stays perfect throughout their long days. Definitely include some sunscreen as well. That’s a must if you intend to be respected by them in any capacity. In fact, just make them an entire hygiene kit. Deodorant, perfume, gum – the whole nine yards! Commuting is truly the crustiest of sports; it’s essential to make that voyager feel extra beautiful this winter.

7. A Compact Wallet

A wallet is such a good idea for any gift. I have what feels like a million cards in my wallet, whether it’s my trusty Pace ID, my Birch Coffee punch card, or my Smartlink card. My favorite wallet for commuting has been the Athleta Coffee Run Wallet which allows you to easily scan your cards through the fabric! It’s clean-cut and compact, hence why it won’t take up too much space in their bag.

8. Comfy but Cute Shoes

Just because we travel doesn’t mean we can’t serve. If you choose to go the shoe route for your commuter loved ones, please make sure the shoes are fashionable. A slick loafer, Mary Jane, or a tiny heeled boot can be just as comfortable as sneakers if you purchase the right pair.

9. layers

Rain or shine, we must prevail! Oftentimes when I first start my commute, it’s a brisk 30°F outside, but when I finally get out of class, it can be upwards of 70°F. The joys of living in the tri-state area, am I right? Tanks, thin long sleeves, and cozy sweaters can help the commuters in your life adapt to all these crazy weather changes! A great place to shop for basics is Brandy Melville or John Galt! They have cute and good quality clothing that can be layered, dressed up, or dressed down, depending on the day!

10. Headphones or a Small Book

Entertainment is the only lubricant for your daily commute, but preparation is key. AirPods die, and books get left behind. Make sure your friend has a backup pair of headphones, even if it’s just wired ones! I find my wired headphones to be extra helpful, because at the end of a long day, I tend to forget to charge my AirPods. If they’re a reader, be sure you get them a space-conscious book! A small paperback holds the same story as a large hardcover.

Each of these gifts are sure to make any commuter in your life smile with glee, but just in case they have all of these gifts already, you can always give them a Birdie Personal Safety Alarm. Commuters are never too cool for safety. So, I leave you all with this: to all a Happy Commuter Christmas, and to all a goodnight!