Lorde Summer Has Returned After 4 Long Years 

On Thursday, April 24, Lorde decided it was time to drop her comeback single, and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome. The day before, she sent out a text message to those who signed up for her mailing list, and posted on her Instagram story to announce that she would be appearing in Washington Square Park, and fans should meet her there at 7 p.m. So, of course, I did. If you’ve kept up with any of my articles, you would know that I’m a fangirl through and through, and will most likely be spotted in a line or at an event for a singer, actor, etc. I arrived at the park just before 6:30 p.m. and got pretty close to the front of the circle, but not close enough to see what was actually happening, which was just skateboarders attempting tricks.

Then, just before 7 p.m., Lorde posted on her story that the event was cancelled because the cops wouldn’t let her in. We were all obviously, understandably devastated, and a lot of people continued to wait to no avail. I eventually left at 7:30 p.m. after my knees started to buckle and the sweat started to seep in. I could no longer deal with my lack of a hair tie, so I turned to my friend and told her I was ready to go.

Better look at the crowd gathered for Lorde’s appearance in Washington Square Park today, moments before being shut down. pic.twitter.com/9KWfyzLtbc — 🏁 (@concertleaks) April 22, 2025

Hours later, I discovered via social media that Lorde actually did show up at Washington Square Park, and those who remained saw her perform (lip-sync and dance) to her new single, “What Was That,” which she’s been teasing for a few weeks now. From the second I heard the snippet on TikTok, I knew I would love it. She also released a music video for the song, and actually filmed part of it at her pop-up. It fits perfectly with the rainy New York vibes and the sewer she found herself in partway through the video.

If I were to describe this song to someone who maybe isn’t a fan, but knows her past music, I would say “What Was That” is “Green Light”’s older sister. I may be a bit biased, but she definitely has a hit in her hands in the same way “Green Light” was a hit. The parallels between the songs— I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it (“Green Light”)/ When I’m in the blue light, I can make it alright (“What Was That”)— make the song so much better, with just the subtlest of notes allowing listeners to relate these songs back to each other.

In “What Was That,” Lorde reminisces on being 17, before the world started asking her for everything, from releasing Pure Heroine in 2013 to Melodrama in 2017, then releasing Solar Power in 2021, which unfortunately didn’t receive the same praise from the general public as her first two albums did. It seems like she’s reverting back to the sounds she used in Melodrama, but it doesn’t feel like she’s doing this just to appease the public, or to “come back” from the hype that Solar Power didn’t receive. She seems to genuinely love this sound, with her website being a look into her mind when creating this song that seemingly revolves around a breakup from 2023. “What Was That” was produced by herself, Jim-E Stack, and Dan Nigro, producer for other iconic young pop stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan. She goes on to call this “the sound of her rebirth,” so I find it interesting that this sounds similar to Melodrama and not something brand new, but I’m not complaining.

Clearly, I’m not a music critic, nor do I study music; I just happen to love Lorde like I love my mother. I’m so excited for what this new era holds and I can’t wait to hear new songs, see new videos, and attend a new tour (manifesting). I truly think Lorde is exactly what David Bowie thought: “the future of music.” So, shoutout to Lorde for getting me through high school and always giving me the best vibes when I’m walking in the city alone at night, imagining myself in a Melodrama song. And trust me, next time Lorde announces a pop-up, I will be sticking around until she shows.