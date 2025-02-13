Jordan Fisher and Maia Reficco’s Final Bows in ‘Hadestown’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hadestown is a Tony Award-winning musical that has been running for over five years now at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway. It tells the tragic love story of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, and their journeys through the underground and on Earth. The original 2019 cast of Hadestown included Broadway icons Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, who paved the way for other actors to step into the shoes of Orpheus and Eurydice after them. Jordan Fisher took over Carney’s role of Orpehus on Nov. 20, 2023, quickly becoming a fan-favorite cast member of Hadestown. Maia Reficco, the American-Argentinian actress most popular for her role in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, began her run as Eurydice on July 2, 2024, and also became a fan-favorite alongside Fisher as their chemistry together left everyone in shock. Both Fisher and Reficco took their final bows on Jan. 12, 2025.

As a Hadestown lover myself, I quickly fell in love with the roles Fisher and Reficco were able to play together. I was lucky enough to secure a ticket to these actors’ final performance the same week that it was announced. The feeling in the theater that night, from right when the cast stepped foot onstage to the very last spotlight fading out on Orpheus and Eurydice, is a feeling I will never forget. The entire audience was in awe of the show that night, having five mid-show standing ovations throughout both acts, and a beautifully captivating performance of Eurydice’s solo, “Flowers,” as Reficco’s heavy cry was the only sound heard in the entire theater before it erupted into applause. Hadestown is already a very emotional musical, highlighting how tragic love can be, but the emotions this day were up 10 times more than usual. During even the quickest moments of silence between songs, all that was to be heard was soft sniffling in the audience.

My love for Hadestown was alive well before Fisher and Reficco took on their roles, but I credit them for making it my number one musical this past year, and probably for the ongoing future. I am a huge fan of Reficco, especially in this role, as she puts her own vocal twist on certain songs, and her incredible ending of the infamous “Wait For Me (Reprise).” The chemistry between Fisher and Reficco, from the first look to the last, is addicting, and their version of “All I’ve Ever Known” is remarkably memorable. Hadestown is a story about how love can be blinding, and how in times of darkness and trouble, there is trust to hold on to in your heart, and these two leads were nothing short of incredible for their characters. I love this musical with all of me, and am desperately hoping that any day now there will be an announcement of a cast recording withFisher and Reficco, because I want everyone to hear the beauty of those two voices coming together. The performance ended with a bittersweet goodbye to Fisher and Reficco, as well as Phillip Boykin, who has played an incredible Hades since September 2023. The audience held a standing ovation for the entirety of the flower bouquet handout and goodbye speech spoken by Hermes, played by Lillias White, and a nonstop roar of applause was heard. Carney, the original Orpehus, was also in the audience that night, and I had the pleasure of meeting him during the performance’s intermission. I’m so grateful to have gotten to see this incredible cast perform multiple times, and will keep hoping that they come back to reprise their roles in the future. It’s an understatement to say that Fisher and Reficco were made to play Orpheus and Eurydice; their performances and connection were insane to watch, and added an entirely new level of emotion to the show. Happy trails, Fisher and Reficco. It’s a sad song, but we will always sing it again, and I will always return to the Walter Kerr Theatre.