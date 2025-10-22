Jeremy Jordan is Returning to the Green Light

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I ain’t got nothing if I ain’t got a green light!” See what I did there? Newsies and The Great Gatsby, what’s something they have in common? They both starred a beautiful man named Jeremy Jordan. Except, one show has Jordan planning to reprise his role as Jay Gatsby for the remaining time The Great Gatsby has on Broadway! (Sorry Newsies). On Oct. 9, it was announced on Youtube that Jordan will return to the Broadway show on Monday, Nov. 10. Jordan and Aisha Jackson, who now stars as Daisy Buchanan, did a Green Light mashup and sang “My Green Light,” the signature duet from the musical, Green Light by the one and only Lorde, and Green Light by John Legend.

The two-time Tony nominated actor originated the role in the musical’s world premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey, which had a limited run from Oct. 12 to Nov. 12, 2023. Shortly after, the Broadway production began previews at The Broadway Theatre on March 29, 2024, and opened on Broadway on April 25, 2024. Jordan and his co-star, Eva Noblezada, who originated the role of Daisy Buchanan, announced their Broadway run together on Youtube, singing a mashup of the most popular songs from the musical, For Her and My Green Light. The Broadway show did have a successful award run, as it won a Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical (for the designer Linda Cho) in 2024, was nominated for four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and won for Outstanding Scenic Design (for Paul Tate dePoo III) in 2024.

However, on Oct. 30, 2024, it was announced that Jordan would “throw in the towel” (if you’ve watched The Outsiders you would know) and end his run as Gatsby on Jan. 19. He left to headline Floyd Collins at the Lincoln Center, which earned him his second Tony award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. Noblezada also “threw in the towel” and departed on Jan. 30 to return to Hadestown in London, with Sarah Hyland succeeding her. It was announced on Nov. 19, 2024, that Ryan McCartan, who is known for his performance as Hans in Frozen on Broadway or Fiyero in Wicked, would succeed Jordan and start his performance on Jan. 21. It was announced in early Sep. that McCartan will conclude his role as Gatsby on Nov. 9.

Personally, I’m very excited to see Jordan reprise his role as Jay Gatsby again. I think he was a perfect choice in the beginning and I love his tenor vocals that have set the bar for most high school theater boys when singing “Santa Fe.” Hopefully, this will inspire Noblezada to come back and reprise her role as Daisy Buchanan so I can spend my savings on a ticket to hear them sing “My Green Light” again.