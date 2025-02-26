It’s ‘Your Turn’ To Buy Billie Eilish’s New Fragrance

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

Billie Eilish is back with a new release, but it’s not in the shape of a single or an album this time. Her fourth fragrance, ‘Your Turn,’ has finally dropped on Feb. 6. She has released three different scents prior to this one, but tons of fans are claiming this to be her best perfume yet. It stands out from the previous three fragrances in multiple ways. Most noticeably, the bottle itself differs from the rest. The first three perfumes — ‘Eilish,’ ‘Eilish No. 2.,’ and ‘Eilish No. 3’— have a rounded bust shape with different matte coloring to resemble the era Eilish was in when each one was released. The silk-like exterior of the bottles is just the beginning when it comes to the beauty of those perfumes. On the other hand, ‘Your Turn’ takes on a different spin, as it’s in the shape of metallic dice instead, the base of the bottle being the larger dice and the smaller one on top being the cap.

The reason for the bottle change comes from the meaning behind the fragrance. Eilish has mentioned in an interview with Byrdie that her inspiration stems from individuality and the possibilities that can come from having the confidence to bet on oneself. The dice here are being used as a metaphor to say that it’s our turn to roll and see what we get. Eilish has always wanted to be unique and empowering in her work, and this stands true with her newest perfume.

The scent itself is also note-worthy. Upon the initial spray, you can pick up hints of citrus, or more specifically, bergamot and smooth peach skin. There are also notes of ginger that compliment the fruity smell really well. As the fragrance settles in, the smell of peach becomes softer, alongside earthy jasmine and traces of coconut water. After a couple hours of the aroma on your skin, you’re left with the basenotes of sandalwood and still a hint of peach. Overall, the fruity, floral, and woody notes of ‘Your Turn’ blend together beautifully, so there’s something in it for everyone. Just like the meaning behind it, Eilish’s new perfume can make you feel confident, desirable, and ready to take on whatever’s in front of you.

Like the other three Eilish fragrances, ‘Your Turn’ is vegan and cruelty-free. You can find the new perfume, along with her older ones, on the official Billie Eilish fragrances website, or in stores like Ulta Beauty soon. If you aren’t feeling like buying the full 100mL sized perfume yet, ‘Your Turn’ will also become available in a 10mL travel spray.

If you’re a fan of Eilish, or just looking for a new signature scent, it might be worth your time to check out ‘Your Turn.’ I’ve been lucky enough to get my hands on all four of Eilish’s fragrances, and I love switching between them every other day. When people compliment my perfume and ask me what I’m wearing, I’m happy to tell them it’s one of Billie Eilish’s perfumes.