It’s Never Too Late To Be a Sheerio

Ed Sheeran has remained in my top Spotify artists for the past 10 years now, and he will always be, in my mind, a lyrical genius. Ever since “The A-Team” was the only song downloaded on my iPod, I was an Ed Sheeran girl; a Sheerio, as some may say. Now, I know the hype around Sheeran hasn’t always been there— I’m assuming the ginger stereotyping is still present— but I’m gladly here to say that if you’re not a Sheeran fan/listener, then seriously, what are you doing?

As someone who’s been to plenty of Sheeran concerts, invited to his Disney+ series premiere, attended his anniversary tour of x, and has met him twice, I’m stepping up in my role as biggest Sheerio to tell all of you it’s never too late to get into your Sheeran phase.

Sheeran first started independently making and recording music in 2005, and released his debut studio album + in 2011, featuring, of course, the beloved song “The A-Team.” Now, Sheeran has released seven studio albums, two compilation albums, 17 extended plays, one video album, 65 singles, eight promo singles, and 71 music videos. Come on, there’s no denying this man is an absolute monster of a star in the music world. I’m a huge fan of Sheeran’s insane rap songs, so of course, my number one has always been “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You.” But, some of my other all-time favorite songs of his are “Touch and Go,” “Give Me Love,” “Be Like You,” “Afterglow,” “She,” and “Stop the Rain.” There hasn’t been one album of Sheeran’s that I haven’t loved, and I’m currently back in my very intense Sheeran phase, and have him playing nonstop.

On April 4, Sheeran released his lead single, “Azizam,” from his upcoming eighth album. He released this single on his own record label he founded/ formed in a deal with Warner Music Group, which he has named Gingerbread Man Records. Just recently, on May 1, Sheeran released the second single from his upcoming album, “Old Phone.” He wrote this song about the memories he found on his phone he had gotten rid of in 2015, speaking towards old messages and old pictures of himself, friends who aren’t around anymore, early inspirations, and past relationships. Only two days after the release of “Old Phone,” Sheeran announced the name and date of his upcoming album, which will be titled Play, and will be out on Sept. 12, 2025. He posted on Instagram to announce this release, saying, “Play was an album that was made as a direct response to the darkest period of my life. Coming out of all of that I just wanted to create joy and technicolour…I just want to enjoy things, and savour the moments that are mad and chaotic.”

I’m very excited for Sheeran’s upcoming eighth album, and I’m sure it’s going to be a must-listen too. I’m also very excited for a possible tour announcement soon, because if there’s one place I’ll be, it’ll definitely be at a Sheeran concert. I didn’t memorize his raps for nothing.

So, it’s time to embrace who you’ve always been inside. Let me guide you. Be a Sheerio, it’s time.