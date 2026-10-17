‘It’s Fall Y’all’: 10 Shows To Get You Ready For Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first weeks of October are already here. Pumpkin-flavored goodies, brown, red, and orange colored clothing, dressing up for the spooky season, and of course, with it getting colder, I couldn’t be happier. There is nothing more comforting than sitting down and enjoying a sweet drink on the couch or in bed with some sweets and a show you love to watch to romanticize the beauty of fall. Need some suggestions?

You’ve come to the right place. Here are 10 shows to get to you excited for that fall feeling!

Gilmore Girls

You know it’s fall when Gilmore Girls is on screen. I mean, this show has everything: located in a small town where it’s always fall or winter, cute outfits to take inspiration from, and more. Watching this show — especially during the fall semester — really makes me want to lock in and do my work just like Rory Gilmore does. It also gives you that feeling of a cozy, small town when you’re miles away from home and living in a big city.

Twin Peaks

This show is great for those with an interest in mystery during this spooky season. Set in a misty Pacific Northwest logging town, the show features moody evergreen forests, gray skies, and a rustic aesthetic. I mean, tell me that isn’t fall heaven. The wardrobe is to die for, and of course, it is set in a small town. The mystery is that of the murder of high school student Laura Palmer, where an FBI agent arrives to investigate (I’m getting chills!).

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Other than Twin Peaks, this show is essential to the fall comfort vibe because of its cozy ’90s aesthetic. I mean the name says it all — vampire! There’s nothing like a mythical and undead creature to start the spooky season, especially when it’s about a teenage girl chosen by fate to fight vampires and other monsters of darkness. I have not seen this show yet, but hearing this, it is definitely going to be on my watchlist this fall.

One Tree Hill

Teenage high school drama? Yup, that screams fall to me. One Tree Hill follows the lives of a group of teenagers and young adults in the small fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina. Season one in particular shows a crisp midfall and winter mood, with basketball and football season starting, cute fall outfits, and 2000s indie rock music. As a plus, Chad Michael Murray is quite gorgeous in this show, so I would strongly suggest it.

Pretty Little Liars

Starting at the beginning of high school, four friends are being stalked and blackmailed by an anonymous tormentor known as “A,” a year after their leader, Alison DiLaurentis, goes missing. Set in the fictional town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania, it features an old Victorian house, high school dances, and foggy mornings that scream fall. I rewatch this show all the time, and every time I love the aesthetic, especially in the earlier seasons.

Once Upon A Time

The pleasant, slightly mysterious small-town setting of this show makes Once Upon A Time the ideal fall TV show. From forests to fairy-tale storylines to dark and dramatic moments, it is the perfect mix of comfort and suspense. It is the type of show you want to watch when you’re all snuggled up on a cold fall night.

Ghost Whisperer

The name itself already gets into that spooky season of fall. The show follows Melinda Gordon, a woman who can communicate with spirits and helps them resolve unfinished business so they can move on. With its spooky storylines, small-town settings, and darker atmosphere, you feel as if you’re in a Paranormal Activity movie except a lot sweeter!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Do you like creepy small towns, witches, dark magic, and it constantly feeling like Halloween? Then this is the show for you! This show follows Sabrina Spellman, a teenage witch who is stuck between choosing her normal life, and the supernatural world. It’s the perfect show to watch when you want to get into that unsettling fall mood with its dramatic narrative, eerie cinematography, and fall setting. Austin Moon (Ross Lynch) being in it is also a huge bonus.

Teen Wolf

A small part of me will always go back to this show with so much nostalgia. It has such a fall vibe because it is a great mix of high school drama, werewolves, scary nights, and supernatural chaos. After getting bit by a werewolf, Scott McCall has to balance being a teenager while dealing with a supernatural mess. The show is so addicting, from the friendships to your typical high school drama. If you’re looking for something spooky but still binge-worthy, Teen Wolf is it.

The Vampire Diaries

When I think of fall, The Vampire Diaries is the show that comes to mind. It has everything: small-town drama, vampires, creepy old houses, and way too much relationship drama. Imagine two hot brothers who are fighting over you are literal vampires … how exciting! Not to mention Elena Gilbert, the main character, is that girl when it comes to fall outfit inspiration. She definitely brought back my love for low-rise jeans. If you want a show that reminds you of Twilight mixed with The Summer I Turned Pretty, this is it.

That’s all the shows I have for today. Besides these shows, there are also special episodes you can check out to get into that fall vibe.

So be sure to turn a new leaf this fall and try a new show, or rewatch the same ones. That’s what I’ll be doing anyways!

Happy fall!