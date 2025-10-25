Inside the 35th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners gathered at Tompkins Square Park on Sunday, Oct. 19 for New York City’s 35th annual Halloween Dog Parade. The East Village tradition drew parade participants, mingling costumed pups, and dogless folks who just wanted to see the creativity and cuteness. Every year, New Yorkers present their adorable dogs in extremely creative costumes, bringing joy to everyone.

Parade founder Fern Watt made sure to include all dogs in the fun, spotlighting rescue dogs from the ASPCA, Social Tees, and PupStarz as this year’s Grand Marshals. The parade was filled with personalities—both human and dog—that were as lively as the costumes. Owners shared what keeps them coming back to the parade and why this event has transformed into a beloved community staple.

Misha and her dog Binky, turned heads in their matching outfits, with Misha as a priest and Binky as an angel. Attending for the third time, Misha said they keep coming back because she loves seeing the creative costumes, and Binky loves the attention; something the crowds snapping photos of them certainly confirmed. She also echoed the parade’s message: “Adopt, don’t shop.”

For Kenyetta, this was the third year of bringing her poodle, Nala. Though her toy poodle was just 3 years old, she was dressed as an elderly woman, adorning glasses, rollers, and all. Similar to Misha, Kenyetta noted how Nala loved the attention; however, she went on to embrace the community aspect. She commented, “People really, really love their dogs, and it’s so great to see so many people connecting over something they love. It’s special. They’re investments, but they’re our best friends.” The parade, she said, was a celebration not just of the dogs, but of the joy and connection they bring to their owners.

Posing as Audrey and Audrey II from Little Shop of Horrors, Rachel and her tongue-drooping pup, Baxter, drew constant “awws” as they strolled through the park. As an actress in the city, Rachel explained how the parade is combining some of her favorite things, even allowing her to turn her dream roles into costumes for herself and her four-legged friend. She added, “I mean, why not? It’s costumes, it’s dogs—who doesn’t love it?” She also made sure to share a cause close to her heart: adopting senior dogs, which she said has been especially meaningful since bringing Baxter home later in his life.

A whole dog family came together as Chimichanga and Pierce strutted in their homemade knit costumes. The three owners, all from the arts world, love channeling their creativity into the event, stating they “love dogs and love Halloween.” They were dressed as characters from the TV show Over the Garden Wall, but specifically, episode “Chapter 6: Lullaby in Frogland.” They described the parade as a wonderful way to share joy and even bring Chimichanga and Pierce, who they called best friends, closer together.

First-timers Kerry and Max came with Shortbread, their 2-year-old dog, and joined many other families in coordinating a group costume. Their tiny dog was dressed as a little shark, while Kerry played the lifeguard, and Max was the unlucky swimmer who’d been attacked. “Bring your dogs—it’s more fun than you could imagine,” they said. “Everyone’s in a good mood. Perfect way to spend a Sunday.”

For their fifth year participating, Sunee prepped her and her dog Koda’s impressive costumes just the night before! Sunee donned a full beekeeper outfit, complete with protective gear and a hive, while Koda buzzed happily around as a bee. Reflecting on the day, Sunee simply said, “It’s the best day of the year,” a sentiment clearly shared by everyone enjoying the festivities at the parade.