Iconic Actresses Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson Set to Rejoin ‘American Horror Story’ for its 13th Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The iconic horror anthology television show American Horror Story (AHS) has announced its 13th season – and fans are so excited for what’s in store. AHS, which has been producing new seasons for about 15 years now, is a horror show that can be disturbing, but is also widely loved by viewers all over the country. As an AHS fan myself, I watched the first nine seasons during the pandemic, and by the time season 10 came out, I was all caught up.

However, I, like many other AHS fans, was disappointed by seasons 10-12. These seasons simply do not have the same charm to them as the earlier ones, especially with some of the most iconic cast members leaving the show. While each season of AHS has a different story, creator Ryan Murphy would often bring back the same cast members, even looping in characters from other seasons at times – this is what Murphy plans to bring to season 13.

On April 6, Murphy posted on Instagram some iconic pictures of Jessica Lange, an AHS star, who has not appeared in a season of the show since 2018, according to E! News. The post featured pictures of Lange dramatically standing in front of a window with the caption: “American Horror Story, Season 13. Day One. The return of Jessica Lange!”

The teasing of bringing back Lange to the show was met with much excitement from fans, but they were not expecting what came next. On April 8, Murphy posted another teaser with another iconic AHS star: Sarah Paulson. The caption read, “The Return of @mssarahcatharinepaulson as Cordelia Goode. The Supreme Rises. And yes we have rebuilt the entire Robichaux Academy. Coming this September. #AHS13.”

This post was an announcement that not only will Paulson be returning to AHS, but she will be taking on the role of a past character from season three: Coven. This season features a coven of witches in New Orleans, led by Cordelia Goode. There is speculation from the post that season 13 will be a continuation of the iconic early season from 2013 that featured so many of the actors that fans love and miss so much.

While no one is entirely sure what is in store for season 13, it is set to feature other classic actors from the early seasons of the show. Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and Evan Peters are all set to be in the season. There will also be some new cast members, including singer and actress Ariana Grande. I am personally speculative of what’s in store for Grande’s character, but her alongside all of the classic AHS actors will definitely be amazing.



Murphy and FX have not yet announced that this will be the last season of American Horror Story, but with the reunion of actors from the early seasons, it is seeming that way. The show, which has 13 episodes in each season, has not yet been renewed, so we will see what comes next for the series. Either way, season 13 is bound to be an iconic reunion of all of our favorite actors and characters, and I cannot wait to see what Murphy has planned.