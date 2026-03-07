I Watched All 10 Academy Award Best Picture Nominees: Here’s What I Think

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Academy Award season, I challenged myself with the ultimate task as a film major: to watch every single film nominated for Best Picture. The category consists of 10 very well-made films that honestly could not be more different from one another, which puts the basis for ranking highly on personal opinion. Nevertheless, here is this teenage film major’s ranking of the nominees for Best Picture at the 2026 Academy Awards.

10. Marty Supreme dir. Josh Safdie (Rating: 3/5)

It’s always the ones you’re most excited for that disappoint you the most. Marty Supreme was a highly anticipated film from A24 that released on Christmas Day. The film, starring none other than Timothée Chalamet, delivered none of the inspirational “dream big” themes that were demonstrated in its promotions. I truly expected this film to be about an underdog guy who loves ping-pong, defying all of the people who told him he would never be able to achieve his dreams.

Contrary to my expectations, Marty Mauser was the exact type of person I do not want to be – ever. Films with unlikable main characters are hard to watch, especially when it feels like you’re following that character around on a wild goose chase. Despite the good direction from Safdie, and the great-as-always acting from Chalamet, this film has to go at the bottom of my list due to its unstable storyline and unrelatable characters.

9. Bugonia dir. Yorgos Lanthimos (Rating: 3.5/5)

This one was very strange, to say the least. Starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons (#stacked), Bugonia was an experimental script for sure. While this film is low on my list due to my weariness when it comes to the weirdness and gore, I honestly wouldn’t be very surprised if it won. The direction and cinematography were out of this world (if you know, you know), and I was constantly impressed by both Stone’s and Plemons’ abilities to play such complex and interesting characters. Specifically in the last half-hour of the film, I was staring at the TV, mesmerized by all of the interesting choices that were made. Bugonia might not have landed for me personally, but that does not at all mean that it was not a good film. If you watch it, just be aware that you are probably never going to expect what comes next.

8. The Secret Agent dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho (Rating: 3.5/5)

My favorite part about The Secret Agent was how culturally rich it was, which may seem obvious given that it’s technically a foreign film, but even still, the Brazilian culture shined through in this movie, which I absolutely loved to see. This was an extremely well-directed film, with lead actor Wagner Moura giving an outstanding performance as Armando, a father on the run from enemies out to get him.

My qualms with this film came mainly in the writing: I felt slightly confused throughout the story, especially as we jumped around from flashbacks, to past, to present. The ending also came as a slight disappointment, as the ending to the story that we were immersed in for the majority of the film got cut short, only to be revealed by the present-day character that was researching Armando’s case. While The Secret Agent is absolutely worth watching, to put it frankly, the culture and acting are the only things that make it stand out from the rest of these options.

7. F1 dir. Joseph Kosinski (Rating: 4/5)

I’m going to be completely honest – my expectations for this film were not high at all. As someone who doesn’t really get the point of F1 racing, I did not understand why there had to be a movie for it, so you can imagine my surprise when it was nominated for Best Picture. But when I started watching F1, I was immediately immersed. The cinematography was my favorite part about this film, especially the way that energy was conveyed through camera shots and sound – it was awesome. Also awesome were lead actors Brad Pitt (of course) and Damson Idris, who completely swept me off my feet. While F1 had some nice messages and character arcs, it was also just a really fun film to watch – nothing crazy, but also super enjoyable.

6. Hamnet dir. Chloé Zhao (Rating: 4/5)

If I had to use one word to describe this film, it would be beautiful. Jessie Buckley’s acting, the score, and the camera work (specifically the very cool wide-angle shots) all stood out to me. I will also say this: I am just a teenage girl, not a parent, so I do not think this film landed with me as well as it probably landed with people who know what it’s like to have and love a child, as this film is about the loss of Shakespeare’s son, Hamnet.

However, as a theater-lover, I must also discuss the way that Hamnet highlights wonderfully the emotional connections that people have to the performing arts and how reflective they can be of our own lives and emotions, which was so expertly displayed by Buckley (who played Shakespeare’s wife, Agnes) in the scene where she watches Hamlet and realizes the connections to their lives that Shakespeare wrote about in the play, specifically the connections between Hamlet’s character and their late son.

5. Train Dreams dir. Clint Bentley (Rating: 4/5)

This film follows a laborer in the early 1900s and his relationship with his family, dealing with themes of loss and the mundanity of life in the most beautiful way. The cinematography of this film conveyed emotion in a way that is rarely seen in film anymore. The aspect ratio and the visuals brought this film up so many levels, creating a story that brought me to tears. This film was very simple, which makes me think that it is unlikely to win an Academy Award, but the simplicity was probably my favorite thing about it. I strongly believe that everyone should watch Train Dreams for its beautiful perspective on life, loss, and everything in-between.

4. One Battle After Another dir. Paul Thomas Anderson (Rating: 4/5)

If I had to place a bet on which film is going to win this category, I would pick One Battle After Another. It has everything the Academy likes to see: great acting, progressive themes, and a stacked cast. The cinematography and direction was insanely good, but the acting was the best part. The whole cast was incredible, but most notably I would like to point out Benicio del Toro (who should absolutely win Best Supporting Actor), Sean Penn, and Chase Infiniti.

This film follows an ex-revolutionary (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his daughter (played by Infiniti) as they run into trouble regarding his complicated past. It brings up a wide variety of themes, specifically family, changemaking, and sacrifice. Although it’s not my favorite of all the nominees, I still think it would be deserving of the Oscar.

3. Frankenstein dir. Guillermo del Toro (Rating: 4.5/5)

No one I have talked to liked this film as much as I did, but I absolutely loved it. I have never actually seen any versions of Frankenstein, but I think everyone is familiar with the classic story, as originally written by Mary Shelley. Del Toro’s version, though long, kept me engaged throughout the entire 2.5 hours. Between Oscar Isaac’s Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi’s monster, I was thoroughly amazed. This version of the film took the emotional route, playing heavily into the relationship between Frankenstein and his monster, almost like they were father and son. It was a beautiful take on the classic story that, despite all of its remakes, stood out to me as being a great and uniquely made film.

2. Sentimental Value dir. Joachim Trier (Rating: 4.5/5)

I had never heard of this film until the Golden Globes, where it received a whopping eight nominations. While it is technically a Norwegian film, Sentimental Value pushes through the barriers of language. Themes of family, sisterhood, and mental health make this film so beautiful, not to mention the incredible acting from the entire cast. Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, who play sisters Nora and Agnes, were absolutely incredible in portraying the struggles that come with having a rough childhood and family, as well as what sibling love truly feels like. Honestly, I cannot put into words what it feels like to watch this film – you just have to see for yourself. However, I will say that Sentimental Value deserves all the recognition in the world.

1. Sinners dir. Ryan Coogler (Rating: 5/5)

If I were the person that chose who won Best Picture (which would be awesome), I would pick Sinners. I do not think that this film has gotten enough recognition at award ceremonies so far this year, but I truly believe this is the best film that was made in 2025. Between the acting, specifically from Michael B. Jordan, the cultural and historical richness of the story, the exciting characters, and the incredible direction from Coogler, this film is one that reminded me why I love movies. You don’t expect a vampire movie to be so rich with emotion, culture, and music, but this film was exactly that. There is so much that I could say about Sinners (like, I could write a whole essay), but what I will discuss is the music motif, which brought this film to a new level, immersing the viewer in Black culture from all time periods.

Each and every one of these films were truly great and unique in their own ways; this is just my personal ranking of the 10 nominees for Best Picture. While I have my opinions, I do believe that each of these films are worth watching, despite the fact that there can only be one winner. Overall, I would not be upset to see any of these pictures taking the Oscar – well, unless it’s Marty Supreme.