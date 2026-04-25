I Miss the Old Kanye: Inside the Cancellation of the 2026 Wireless Festival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kanye West (Ye) has made his way back into headlines following the cancellation of London’s Wireless Festival, one of Europe’s most popular hip-hop music festivals and a cornerstone of the UK’s hip-hop scene. West was announced as the sole headliner for all three nights, but just months before he was set to perform, the UK Home Office barred him from entering the country due to concerns tied to his history of antisemitic actions. The festival’s organizers had curveballs thrown their way when major sponsors like Pepsi and Rockstar withdrew from the festival, but losing their headliner forced them to cancel and issue refunds to all ticket holders.

To fully grasp how one of the most innovative and influential musicians of the 21st century has become banned from performing in certain countries, you have to rewind through years of controversy. West’s early career began with his breakthrough success, producing for Jay-Z before he released his debut album, The College Dropout, in 2004. Albums like Graduation, 808s & Heartbreak, and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy had an immeasurable impact on hip-hop and earned him many accolades, but as he skyrocketed to the heights of the music industry, he began to display a growing pattern of erratic public behavior. The early 2020s brought a turning point when West made a series of antisemitic comments that sparked global outrage. Even though these comments resulted in losing business relationships with major brands, West doubled down, and by May of 2025, his antisemitism reached a new extreme with the release of a song titled “Heil Hitler,” where he publicly expresses his admiration for Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime.

Following Drake’s 2025 record-breaking success as the sole headliner at Wireless, the festival’s organizers sought to repeat the format with West. After he was announced as the headliner, the festival faced immediate backlash from political leaders, advocacy groups, and the public. On the same day as the announcement, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the booking was “deeply concerning.” However, Melvin Benn, the managing director of Wireless’ organizers, Festival Republic, defended the decision and urged others to offer West forgiveness, attributing his antisemitic actions to his bipolar disorder. A domino effect followed, leading to the UK’s decision to block West’s entry entirely. He had also announced dates for an upcoming European tour, but following public outrage, concerts in the UK, Poland, Switzerland, and France have been canceled or postponed indefinitely.

Throughout his career, West has been open about his mental health history, and it has largely contributed to how the media and public react to his controversies. He has spoken about his experience living with bipolar disorder and how it contributes to his emotional volatility and erratic behavior. In an attempt to salvage the situation, West wrote an apology that ran as an ad in the Wall Street Journal. He claimed that his behavior in 2025 was due to a four-month-long manic episode that destroyed his life. In the apology, West apologized to the Jewish community and condemned all of his harmful comments and behavior.

Some long-time fans of West, like myself, who fervently oppose the harmful rhetoric he has spread, view his apology as a fundamental step toward accountability, but find it extremely difficult not to question its sincerity. There’s an undeniable irony at the core of this story. West built his career on opposing norms, breaking rules, and saying what others wouldn’t dare. That same defiance, formerly celebrated as genius, now appears to have circled back on him. He has always pushed boundaries; it’s just that the boundaries — and the consequences — have shifted.