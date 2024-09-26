The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

Like so many, you are probably tired of hearing the phrase “shop small,” yet here I am preaching the importance of this practice! Call me a dreamer, but who knows! Maybe by the end of this short piece, I will have drained that phrase of its negative connotations. You may be wondering Sierra why are you so passionate about supporting small businesses? Why do you care and why should I? To that I would respond, since I was 15 years old, I have worked for a small children’s retailer. Every weekend and every summer, while my friends went on lavish vacations, I stayed back and sold children’s clothing. It wasn’t because I needed the money or because I was bored; it was because small businesses are the foundation of so many little towns across America. Small businesses support communities and foster belonging in places that big corporations often neglect. And while I once deemed it unusual to tell people I worked in a baby store, I now relay that fun fact with pride.

You see, all the people I met, the gifts I wrapped, the onesies I sold, they all gave back to a bigger purpose: community. The business I worked for was called Max & Luna. Located in Cranford, NJ, just an eight minute drive from my hometown, it became an adorable oasis in my life. This Jellycat-filled store posed an opportunity for me to make some cash, put something on my resume, and improve my social skills, but ultimately, its effect on my life was so much greater. The joy of grandparents entering the store to purchase their first grandchild an outfit; the excitement of girls picking out a gift for their friend’s baby; even parents coming in who have just discovered they are having a miracle baby. The personal touch that Max & Luna offered was unparalleled to any Target or Walmart in the country. Because the truth is, small businesses aren’t just selling products – they are building relationships.

After three years working at Max & Luna, my boss recently made the brave yet difficult decision to close up shop, saying, “The retail space isn’t the same anymore” — something that struck a chord with me. Today, most people shop in stores that can offer large price cuts and convenience, but they do not consider shopping at a boutique for a more unique piece with gift wrapping, and maybe even a meaningful conversation thrown in.

While small businesses tend to run a little pricey, I have found that the quality of the items are much better and long-wearing compared to fast fashion brands, not to mention that you’re directly supporting a family and the town where the store is located. For example, Max & Luna hosted several events in collaboration with the town where parents and children could come enjoy the values of community, no shopping or extra payment necessary. This is because the money small businesses generate goes back into their town and surrounding neighborhoods. On the other hand, the money made by corporations is funneled into the pockets of millionaires who, quite frankly, couldn’t care less about building small communities up.

Now, I myself am guilty of shopping at larger chain stores, but recently, I have been putting much more thought into my purchasing habits. I’ve come to realize I feel a lot less guilty taking the $70 I would typically spend at Urban Outfitters or Pacsun, and instead spending it at a small business! It’s important to shop small, and in this ever-changing economy, it is especially crucial in helping slow the shrinking of the middle class.

That being said, if you are feeling like a shopping spree is due in your life, be sure to take that energy to small businesses such as Anthem Style + Gift (my personal favorite) or any other minority-owned small business! To find more small businesses in the NJ/NYC area go to NYC’s Shop Your City Page and search for restaurants and retailers you’d like to support! Now, I hope you are feeling a lot more inspired to shop small. And so, I leave you with this: when you buy from a small business, an actual person does a happy dance!