Hurricane Helene Causes Irreparable Damage in Asheville, North Carolina 

Although primarily raised in Northern California, I was born in Asheville, North Carolina. When the news first broke about the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, my heart broke. All I could think about was my friends and their families that still live there. Although they are all physically okay, the same cannot be said for their mental well-being or their properties. The tragedy brought to the town I once called home will take years to recover from, if ever at all. I never could’ve imagined this type of destruction was possible, and I urge anyone capable to donate and help Asheville rebuild in these trying times.

On Sept. 26, Hurricane Helene made landfall off of Florida’s Gulf Coast. Helene is one of the deadliest tropical storms since 2005’s Hurricane Katrina. Out of the six states, the majority of the deaths reported have been in North Carolina. Due to the flooded roads in Western North Carolina, Asheville was largely underwater and cut off from aid. The Guardian published a visual timeline, breaking down the damages done by Helene from Monday Sept. 23 to Saturday Sept 28.

The majority of the River Art District was submerged due to the record high waters in the French Broad River. The river rose to 24.67 ft, beating the previous record of 23.1 ft set during the Great Flood of 1916. The River Art District was home to over 300 artists. Over the past 40 years, artists and local people have turned a section of commercial west downtown into a colorful and vibrant community. Helene damaged roughly 80% of the buildings and the art along with them. Many local artists have no source of income or a way to earn money now – not with their art pieces, supplies, and galleries destroyed. With many artists still recovering from the lasting effects of COVID-19, they say they are unsure if they can survive another disturbance. The district has been accepting donations on their website and has provided more information about the damages done.

There are four UNCs in Western North Carolina: Appalachian State University, NCSSM-Morganton, UNC Asheville, and Western Carolina University. Donations may be sent to all four schools to help students, staff, and faculty. The UNC system will provide mental health resources to all displaced students, and are working with local agencies to gather volunteers. You can also donate to the Emergency Funding for Students, which was created after Hurricane Florence to provide immediate support in times of crisis.

In recent years, Asheville has been referred to as a “Climate Haven.” Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, many thought the area was immune to the harsh impacts of natural disasters and climate change. Asheville had cooler temperatures than averages observed in the south, leading people to this false narrative. The damage done has shed light on the true impacts climate change has had and will continue to have.

Areas similar to Appalachia are especially vulnerable to natural disasters because of the steep topography and shallow soils that make the absorption of rainfall less than ideal or nonexistent. It allows whatever water that’s not absorbed to flow into narrow valleys and secluded hollers. With such heavy rainfall, the water had nowhere else to go except to flood and destroy towns. The death toll in Asheville has risen to 100 people. Helene’s destruction mimics that of the Great Flood of 1916, which was referred to as “the worst natural disaster in the recorded history of Western North Carolina.”

Climate change has made natural disasters more deadly and dangerous. A warmer climate allows for more moisture to be held in tropical systems, which can create heavier rainfall. We can accredit 50% more rainfall in Georgia and the Carolinas to climate change. Every increase of one degree Fahrenheit creates an atmosphere that can hold 4% more moisture.