How To Have The NYC Fall Of Your Dreams

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again…fall! The air becomes crisp, the leaves turn beautiful colors, and New York City becomes something straight out of a movie (more so than it already is). My favorite time of year in the city is when I can put on a cute outfit, bring a book, and take Pinterest-worthy photos without even trying. It’s the perfect time of year to hop out of your comfort zone and explore all the amazing fall activities this city has to offer. From the dazzling sights in Central Park, to the cozy coffee shops that are perfect for a book, to the adorable dog Halloween costume parade, NYC’s got it all right here. It’s quite a lot, isn’t it? But don’t worry, I’m here to help you find the best places and give you little tricks to fall in love with the autumn season.

How to fall in love with fall.

As the weather gets colder and the days get shorter, the fall season can seem a bit sadder than summer sometimes. The best cure for the seasonal blues is looking on the bright side! Romanticizing. The best way to get into the fall mood is by enjoying the little things. I love lighting candles to create a cozy vibe, picking out cute fall outfits, and sipping a cup of hot chocolate while walking between the buildings. And of course, watching my favorite NYC fall movies and shows,You’ve Got Mail, When Harry Met Sally, and Gossip Girl. If you still have some trouble getting into the fall mood, then I suggest the thing which has not failed me: food. From pumpkin spice lattes, to cinnamon buns, to apple pies, there’s something about the taste of these fall delicacies that always bring a smile to my face.

Autumn in NYC.

NYC is like a playground for adults; there are millions of things to do here. Fall activities are no exception. Here are a few things you can do around the city this season!

A stroll through Central Park.

If you couldn’t already tell, I love Central Park during the fall. There is nothing prettier than seeing the yellow, orange, and red trees scattered all over the park. It’s so nice sitting on a bench with a good book just enjoying the environment. Not to mention the enormous number of cute photos I take with the leaves, which are perfect souvenirs of the season. It might be a little far, a subway ride up, but trust me when I say it’s worth it to spend the day there.

2. Upper East Side Halloween.

When you think you’ve had enough of walking in the park, why not walk through the neighborhood of the Upper East Side of Manhattan? It’s that time of year when the residents dust off their Halloween decorations and prepare for the spooky holiday to come. Walking around the Upper East Side already adds to the New York City vibes, but enjoying the scary and fun Halloween decorations adds even more entertainment to your fall to-do list!

3. Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

You read that right folks, New York City has a dog costume parade. And it is the cutest thing ever. On Oct. 17, Tompkins Square held the 36th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. These aren’t your everyday simple dog costumes; dog owners go all out for this event by creating intricate costumes that will blow your mind. The event is free to watch every year and begins at 11 a.m., but it does get very crowded so make sure to find a good spot!

4. A Day in Chelsea Market.

The first time I ever went to the Chelsea Market was during October, funny enough, and it was a very fun experience. When you walk through the market, you will be greeted by decorations both fall-themed and spooky. Nearly every surface in the market is covered in decorations, creating a fun and exciting environment. There are also tons of different shops all over the market, from stores to buy stationery and trinkets to restaurants with delicious food. I believe eating at a restaurant in Chelsea Market with a group of friends is a good way to make these cold days a little bit warmer.

5. Cozy dorm room nights.

Most New Yorkers lose the courage to go outside and brave the cold as the fall season goes on, especially once the peak October part of fall is over and the bright cozy colors turn more into a muted brown. There’s no need to lose your spirit during these dreary times — the other side and one of the best parts of autumn is the cozy side. I love lighting a candle to give my room warm lighting that helps to relax my brain and body. Then I change into my nicest pajamas and hop into my bed with a new book that I can read for hours on end. If that’s not your vibe though, then I suggest having a movie night. Whether you go solo, have a date night, or watch with friends, a scary movie or a fall classic will help to add a little bit of magic during the chilly times. And if neither of those sound like your jam, then why not jam out? I know plenty of people with perfectly curated fall playlists. Listening to music on a boring night is sometimes just what you need to stay excited about the season!

I hope that a few of these tips and events have you inspired to make this fall an extra fun one. New York City is a city of endless opportunities and magic, whichever season it is doesn’t change that. No matter the time or place there’s always a chance to turn your day right around. So don’t sit and dread the cold seasons to come, have fun with it! Enjoy your time in this magical city and be just who you want to be.