He’s Back! What Should We Expect From Harry Styles’ Fourth Studio Album?

Try to stay calm…although it might be impossible with news like this. Harry Styles is officially back, and releasing his fourth studio album entitled Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally. The lead single is titled “Aperture,” which was released Friday, Jan. 23. What can we expect from him after this hiatus though? His recent adventures have made headlines, especially piquing interest with his frequent studio visits in Berlin.

Let’s talk about the album cover. The album cover is a picture of Styles under a disco ball sporting some nightclub attire. Specifically, the cover is very eurocentric and has elements of eurotech. The glasses he is wearing in the cover are futuristic-looking kitsch glasses. He is captured mid-dance adorned with a knitted shirt by queer designer Patrick Carroll. The shirt has a retro feel and incorporates complimenting shades of blue and red very nicely. Everything about it screams trying to get into Berghain at 2:00a.m. The cover itself alludes to an experimental phase for Mr. Styles that could be a surprising genre shift for any fan that is not meticulously checking up on the twitter update accounts dedicated to him. Fans know he has been spending time in Berlin at nightclubs and hanging out in London with artists like the DJ FredAgain, who is famous for EDM/house music.

Now, let’s talk about the newly released single. Aperture, as defined by Oxford University Press, is “a space through which light passes in an optical or photographic instrument, especially the variable opening by which light enters a camera.” It could also plainly mean an opening or hole. The first definition fits the aesthetic more, as the first merchandise drop on his website included a camera. Photographs are very personal and intimate, and coupled with the title of the album being both soft and fun, it would have been plausible for this song to have melodic harmonies as well as pop-like instrumentals. What I was hoping for, was a 70s integrated melodic story with a hint of house-like genre shifting, and I was not totally off in my thinking. The house elements were very clear off the bat, especially during the hook. During listening parties, some fans referred to the song as techno, which has since been debunked. The song follows a clear disco-like melody, yet integrates synthesizing elements, which could be why fans were so quick to say techno!

He has been seen by fans and paparazzi recording at Hansa Tonstudio, a recording studio in Berlin. Not only is Berlin known for its clubbing culture, but fans know that Mr. Styles is no stranger to a night out. These influences coupled with the euro-dance vibes of the album so far can give some insight into what we can expect from the album as a whole. This studio in Berlin is also known to be the birthplace of experimental music, as well as some of the most influential musicians of all time. David Bowie famously recorded “Heroes” in Hansa Tonstudio 2 in 1977. During his time in Berlin he wrote and recorded much more of his music there as well. Bowie has been named as an influence for Styles’ before, could we possibly see some of this influence on the new album?

Although a Harry Styles house music album would not only absolutely break my brain and the internet, but it would be very surprising for him to do a total 180. Who knows though? I am sure that anything he puts out will be adored and welcomed into the music space with open arms. This three-time Grammy winner knows what he’s doing. All that is left to do now is wait to see the magic in action.