Halloween Costumes For Book Nerds

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween nears, book fans are turning their favorite fictional characters into costumes. Popular book series like Off Campus by Elle Kennedy, Game Changers by Rachel Reid, and Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros are becoming shows and gaining popularity every day, and costumes are being produced for them. Even The Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins is having a comeback in pop culture right now due to the new movie coming out soon. Going back into that phase and entering new phases leaves people wanting to dress up as their favorite book characters.

Want to dress as a book character for Halloween but haven’t picked which one yet? These ideas can help bring some of your favorite characters to life this Halloween.

Violet Sorrengail from Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Since the Fourth Wing series blew up over the past couple of years, and there has been news that it will get a Prime Video show, I have started to see more and more people on TikTok try to dress up as Violet Sorrengail. Along with this, this year Spirit Halloween has decided to list a Violet Sorrengail costume for people to buy, or parts of it like Violet’s sword and wig to match her unique hair.

Allie Hayes and Hannah Wells from Off Campus by Elle Kennedy

With the Off Campus book series getting a TV adaptation this year, and getting a lot of attention, Spirit Halloween has also added certain costumes people could do. If you really want to go based on the book, depending on who you like more, you could dress up as Allie Hayes in her JLO outfit, or Hannah Wells dressed as a bunny. To make it more obvious that it is a nod to Off Campus you can have a guy dress up as Maverick from Top Gun to pair up with Allie Hayes, or have a guy dress up as a vampire to pair with Hannah Wells.

Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov from Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid

With how fast the Heated Rivalry show (based on the book by Rachel Reid) blew up at the end of 2025, and how it is still on the rise, I feel like many people would like to be Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. While this costume might be a little basic this year, there are ways that you can upgrade it. Having a hockey stick with you or adding more accessories rather than just wearing one of their jerseys will take it to another level.

Lucy Gray from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

Since the new Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping, is coming out in November, many people in the book community are going back down the Hunger Games rabbit hole, and I believe Lucy Gray would be a really fun and easy Hunger Games costume because it’s very colorful, along with it being the last book and movie of the franchise that came out before Sunrise on the Reaping.

Feyre Archeron from A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

With the announcement of Sarah J. Maas’s sixth and seventh books of the A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) fantasy series that fans have been anticipating for many years, I have recently seen many fans on TikTok start to dress up as the characters. While dressing up and cosplaying any of the ACOTAR characters is creative, I believe it would be perfect to dress up as the main character of the first few books, Feyre Archeron, especially since Halloween is a couple of days after the release of book six.

Bridgerton characters from Bridgerton by Julia Quinn

Recently, there has been news around Bridgerton season five and who it will follow, along with another spinoff series for the mother of the Bridgerton kids, Violet. With this, I know that many people have read the books before the show, while watching the show, and even after watching the show because they get obsessed with the show. I also believe this would be a fun Halloween costume to do because it’s something different from what everyone else will be doing and if you are a really big fan you can show it off by doing it for Halloween.