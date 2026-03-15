Grab Your Girls and Kitten Heels …We’re Going Out 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a certified kitten heel wearer along with a girls night out connoisseur, I took it upon myself to write about my friends and my recommendations on where to eat hors d’oeuvres, spend too much money, and not be accompanied by men! (The places are ranked by price and vibes.)

First up, we have the fancy break-your-bank and take pics spots, aka put on your best outfit and open the Resy app!

Overstory: Located in FiDi, it’s known for its beautiful views of the neighborhood and the entire skyline of New York City. This place is known to be upscale, so be prepared to put on your best outfit and bring your digital camera.

The Bar Room At The Beekman: A FiDi staple known for its dark interior and historic background. The lobby bar at The Beekman Hotel is known for having celebrities linger with a cocktail in hand. Best for a very relaxed and quiet vibe.



Gitano: New and improved location within South Street Seaport. Gitano is known for its specialty drinks along with their shareable plates you can enjoy underneath their massive disco ball and a DJ downstairs while overlooking the East River. After dinner feel free to head upstairs to Club Bohemia which has an amazing dance floor and a chic interior.

Maison Ruins: An upscale French restaurant located on the Lower East Side. The interior is dark and very chic with mosaic tiles covering the walls. The restaurant stays open late for those who like to have a late night bite before heading down the cheetah staircase to the club room where you are transported into a pink and cheetah luminous room with house music playing all night long.



The 1 Hotel Rooftop: Located in Dumbo, Brooklyn facing Manhattan, these breathtaking views are best during the spring and summer time. House music is played all weekend while many New Yorkers dance in the shadows of the big city lights.



The Nines: A newer restaurant located in NoHo. It’s known for its red interior and its piano. This location is the perfect catching up spot where you are able to grab a bite with friends and hang around all night to enjoy the restaurant’s ambiance as well as the jazz music.



Drai’s: Drai’s Supper Club is a place you must go and see for yourself, especially because photography isn’t permitted. With its intimidating and almost hidden exterior, you might walk right past it. Inside there are two floors of fine dining where you are submerged into a cheetah, red, and gold universe accompanied by jazz music. After dinner you are welcomed downstairs to a lounge area where photos are allowed and recommended. It’s definitely one of the chicest places I’ve visited during my time in New York City.



Next we have what I call the cute and trendy category where you can wear a classy jean and heel combo, and opening the Resy app is probably optional if you know the bouncer! Many of my favorite places are mentioned in this category. So do what you will with that info!

Fernando’s Hideaway: This restaurant is most known for its girl dinner special, which lasts late into the night on weekends. The special includes a cocktail and two tapas. This is the best quick bite to grab before hitting the restaurant’s photo booth. The interior isn’t just perfect, it’s so “girl coded.”



Obvio: Yes, the iconic bar with giraffe walls that has been taking over Instagram. Even the bathrooms at this bar are picture perfect. This place offers all of the bites and cocktails you can pose with throughout this space. Different from most places on this list, it has a golden yellow interior to contrast the bold giraffe-printed walls. Music and drinks are served all night along with a DJ hidden in an alcove in the giraffe walls.



Ripple Room: Ripple Room is one of the hottest New York City bars right now, and I cannot recommend it enough. The drinks are perfect, as well as the bar snacks they offer. The line is very long all of the time so make sure to befriend the bouncer! Inside this bar there are pool tables, a photo booth, and even booths where your entire friend group can people-watch. This bar embodies what a house in the ‘70s looked like with its dim lighting and wooden interior. This place will always get a yes from my friends and me.



Pearl Box: Pearl Box is known for its amazing martinis that can be ordered with a side of gummy worms or fries. It is the cutest bar located in SoHo. It is becoming more of a hotspot. This bar does close at 12:30 a.m., so if it’s going to be a calmer night make sure to come and order your caviar earlier on in the night.

Chelsea Living Room: This restaurant/ lounge has a very unique vibe. It is dimly lit and has a very neutral tone with the walls being a blue and brown pattern. The caviar mozzarella sticks paired with their espresso martinis are to die for. Later on in the night, they also have a DJ until 2 a.m. so you can stay and gossip with your girls.

The Mulberry: One of my favorite hidden spots in SoHo; they have recently renovated to make the space better than ever. The Mulberry is the place to dress up for, mostly because of the strict dress code that does get many turned away from the door, but also this spot is picture-perfect with a blue disco ball and abstract art lining the walls. This spot is good for happy hour as well as a late night drink.



Chapel Bar: This bar has such a niche interior that it truly reminds me of the movie Saltburn with the mirrors, red disco ball, and wooden chandelier. This space is tiny but very intimate; there is even a confessional booth you can rent out for complete privacy. This spot isn’t open super late, but it is a great option for starting the night out on the dance floor.

Lastly, this next list of places are still just as fabulous as the rest of the places mentioned but are far more casual and always readily available when needed.