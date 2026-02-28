‘Goat’ Movie Review: Everyone Can Dream Big 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sports movies can teach you life lessons from time to time if you choose to watch those that inspire you. The key point each sports movie brings the audience, especially children and adults, is the importance of dreaming big and never giving up on what you want to do in life. Indeed, there is always a way to keep dreaming. There will be spoilers ahead within my review of Goat. Since it’s an animated sports comedy, it can include some humor along the way, but the film itself can still be viewed seriously because of how each character faces pressure in sports and in real life.

Goat came out on Friday, Feb. 13, a date which is thought to bring film luck. It is now playing in theaters everywhere. The plot of the movie follows Will Harris, played by Caleb McLaughlin, who starred in Stranger Things, looking up to his idol and hero Jett Fillmore, played by Gabrielle Union, hoping to join the professional “Roarball” league. His size doesn’t stop him from stepping up to become a professional within the big leagues where fiercest animals play. When it comes to the message, the film stresses the importance that appearance doesn’t matter, especially for Will, and the number one rule becomes “smalls can ball.”

According to ESPN, NBA Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who plays Lenny Williamson, executive-produced the movie with the director Tyree Dillihay. The idea for the film originated in September 2018 with a team from Sony Pictures. This project became a huge success among its audience, especially for aspiring athletes and professional athletes, who got to reflect on their journeys to become the greatest of all time. What captured my attention from the film is that, when practicing, teams got better, and I think that develops the theme of teamwork along with communication. Will didn’t forget about his dream to become a professional Roarball player; he kept going and didn’t let fear defy him in the process. I’m glad that Goat brought realistic lessons into the film and the story. In my opinion, it was more realistic than entertaining in showing original characters and blending their stories as they engage in the social dynamics of the big league.

After watching the film, I was drawn to the fact that it was a sports comedy, but the material about becoming a professional and teamwork was still incorporated. Even when you are someone’s idol you can learn a new life lesson. It also serves as an inspirational underdog story that is shared with the audience, especially those who look up to the film’s stars as their idols. The movie speaks to all as some are focused on the present, while others are looking to the future ahead.

To those who are reading this, when you are dreaming of something that you’re pursuing, maintain resilience and try something small before stepping into a higher level. Writing down what you want to accomplish makes sense, and it is helpful as you start working on a goal that you have in mind. You will get there in the future; don’t be hard on yourself and keep on trying.

