From Pixels to the Big Screen: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ Review

After years of anticipation, Minecraft has finally transcended from pixels to the big screen. Fans, both old and new, have been eagerly waiting for this moment. A Minecraft Movie hit theatres on April 4, 2025. The film is based on the beloved 2011 sandbox game, and follows the adventure of Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), former gaming champion Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) as they are transported into the block world. To return home, they must work with an expert builder, crafter, and fighter Steve (Jack Black), who helps them navigate the foreign terrain. On this journey, they face off against the game’s most iconic mobs: creepers, endermen, and piglins, while unlocking skills that help them along the way. The mixture of action, music, and nostalgia made this movie thoroughly enjoyable for all age groups.

First off, it’s important to note that this movie is inspired by the game Minecraft, and happens to take place within the game’s universe. It’s not meant to be a retelling of the lore of the game. In an interview with GamingBible, director Jared Hess emphasized that the intention was not to canonize any storyline, but to work with the imaginative nature of the game, portraying one of the gazillion storylines that exist within the community. Mojang content director Torfi Frans Ólafsson continued, saying that while there are lore-based mysteries within Minecraft, explaining them would ruin the open-endedness that makes the game what it is. Maintaining this creative freedom in the filmmaking process upheld the central features of the game, which I believe translated well into the film itself. As the characters embarked on their journey, they created their own stories based on the experiences and skills they gained while in the Minecraft world. This reflects the experience of every player, as the game fosters creativity and gives us the power to create an entire world and story.

Furthermore, Minecraft has been a key part of internet culture since it was fully released 12 years ago. For years, YouTube has been the primary platform for Minecraft-based storytelling, gameplay, and more. The Minecraft side of YouTube became a culture in and of itself; many people, including myself, were essentially raised on Minecraft Let’s Plays and associate the game with the familiarity and nostalgia of their youth. The movie was filled with easter eggs that paid homage to the nostalgia of this era, acknowledging the history older audiences have with Minecraft culture. The most well-known cameos included Minecraft YouTubers DanTDM (Daniel Robert Middleton), Aphmau (Jessica Bravura), Mumbo Jumbo (Oli Brotherhood), and LDShadowLady (Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dwyer). These cameos healed the inner child within older viewers, as these childhood favorite content creators were central to the Minecraft culture that exists on YouTube. Moreover, I appreciate the respect towards the creators that made the game as popular as it is. Without Minecraft YouTubers and the culture they created, Minecraft wouldn’t be the second best-selling video game of all time.

Proving they really did their research, the movie snuck in a reference to the game’s urban legend, Herobrine. Herobrine is a paranormal being that presents as the Steve player model, but with blank white eyes. The entity was said to stalk players in single-player worlds, creating odd structures that would randomly appear. This player-made hoax added mystery to a game with a loose storyline, inspiring content creators to expand the lore within their videos as viewers questioned if the entity was an actual part of the game. In the film, Henry’s nightmare scene includes hallucinations that make the group’s eyes glow purple. However, Steve’s eyes glow white, a nod to this niche piece of Minecraft lore. These subtle but meaningful additions show that the creators of this movie weren’t seeking to simply use Minecraft’s name for popularity. They seemingly put effort and consideration into respecting the relationship entire generations have with the game, as well as its impact on internet culture.

The film was light and fun, giving exactly what was promised. The world the film created was immersive, and it remained accurate to the crazy adventures one can get into while playing Minecraft. Whether you’re revisiting pixelated memories, or discovering the Minecraft universe for the first time, this film captures the magic that has made the game a cultural icon. You don’t want to miss it!