‘For Cryin’ Out Loud,’ Finneas’ Concert is Amazing

Usually, whenever you hear the name Finneas, you picture him partnered with his other half and little sister, the wildly famous and decorated superstar, Billie Eilish. However, the award-winning musician and producer has a solo career that should be just as big as the icon he created, who we all know is Eilish. Seeing Finneas and his band live in concert proved this for me.

On Feb. 23, I had the privilege of seeing singer, songwriter, and producer Finneas O’Connell live on his “For Cryin’ out Loud” tour at my favorite venue, the Brooklyn Paramount. Rather than waiting in line in the cold for hours, I decided to show up when doors opened to get a comfortable view in the back, so I was able to dance and move freely. I, alongside my bag, were checked by security, and I was in the venue within 15 minutes after arriving. Firstly, the Brooklyn Paramount venue is stunning, from the painting and embellishments on the ceilings and walls, to the staff. I was excited to have a fun and stress-free time in the back, which was easy because the floor is lifted in the back of the venue instead of a flat surface. I preferred this because I was higher than the rest of the crowd, so although I was in the very back, I was able to comfortably see over anyone in front of me.

The opener was Bad Suns, an American rock band made up of three members: vocalist and guitarist Christo Bowman, bassist Gavin Bennett, and drummer Miles Morris. I personally enjoyed their set as it was very upbeat and perfect for getting the audience lively and excited for Finneas. I didn’t know the band, nor any of their songs prior to this show, but having been formed over a decade ago in 2012, they had plenty of people in the crowd singing along to their songs, both old and new. I think they performed their role as an opener perfectly, as I felt very warmed up and ready after their 40-minute set when Finneas graced the stage.

At this point, I had been inside the venue for just under two hours, becoming restless to see a singer I have been supporting for almost a decade. When Finneas finally took the stage for his second show in New York City, he seemed calm and excited to sing in front of an audience again. The audience sang and engaged in every word. He began with the piano ballad and intro to his newest album, For Cryin’ Out Loud, called “Starf*cker,” which grows into this really emotional and powerful opening for his show. I knew after hearing that song first, with his dynamic vocals and stage presence, that this show was going to be amazing, and I was right. From there, he went into “Lotus Eater,” then to “Cleats,” then to “Sweet Cherries;” all songs from his second studio album. Between songs, he joked and thanked the crowd. It all felt so genuine, almost resembling catching up with an old friend. His stage presence wasn’t performative or flashy, but more so just a talented guy singing with his friend onstage.

His songs range in tone and meaning, from sadness, to love, to family, to politics. I don’t personally think that it’s fair for anyone to listen to Finneas and say it wasn’t for them, because other than genres, his songs, lyrically and thematically, are extremely diverse. “The Kids Are All Dying” is such a loud, pointed song that talks about gun violence, how powerful our politicians are, and the pure chaos in America. Finneas begins the song with a literal bang, singing, “Bang! Bang! Knocking on my door. ‘Do you have a dollar? Would you like to fund a war? What’s your carbon footprint and could you be doing more?’ I tried saving the world, but I got bored.” This song, with its staccato piano and breakdown of almost screaming the lyrics, had everyone dancing and on their feet. It takes a real amount of talent to be able to make people dance and scream such powerful lyrics.

He breezed through songs like “Partners in Crime,” “2001,” and “Only a Lifetime” before getting to the fan favorite, “Till Forever Falls Apart,” featuring artist Ashyln Rae Wilson, known as Ashe. Because Ashe was not there to perform her part, Finneas’ keyboard player took on the role of duetting with him on this song, which was beautiful. From the lights flashing, to Finneas singing while playing the piano, to him dramatically belting in center-stage, the performance of this song was perfect. It’s a clear defining moment in the show; people were crying while holding their friends, dancing in the back of the pit, and belting out the lyrics. It was a moment I’ll never forget.

A perfect show must have generally good music, an engaging and entertaining artist, and great vocals. Finneas hit every mark with flying colors. While watching the show, I kept thinking to myself, He should be just as big as his sister, who is arguably a global icon in the music industry. My favorite song was “What’s It Gonna Take To Break Your Heart?” because of the soothing sound, funky guitar riffs, background vocals, and where the song was placed in the show. I remember every moment of hearing this song live. I also really enjoyed “The Kids Are All Dying” because of the message of the song and the bravery it takes to scream pointed and raw lyrics like that onstage. “Til Forever Falls Apart” was meaningful and personal because it came out during COVID-19, and I remember watching it from home and hoping to hear it live someday. Lastly, Finneas’ single, “Break My Heart Again,” was one of the first songs I ever heard by him. It was one of the songs that made me a fan of his solo career, and honestly opened me up to how talented he is individually and as well as through working with his sister. This concert, and Finneas in general, are worth every and any award possible. It was incredible from top to bottom, and Finneas is so deserving of all his fame and more.