Embracing the Difference: Autism Acceptance Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

Every year, there are celebrations of things that need to be accepted. But to narrow down on one important topic, April is Autism Acceptance Month. Before it became known as Acceptance Month, it was originally known as Awareness Month, to raise awareness of individuals with autism and bring support to their families. But in 2021, it became Autism Acceptance Month because of the need to learn to accept someone for who they are. In addition, it is to celebrate the remarkable experiences of autistic individuals and also promote empathy, as one in 36 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism each year.

Here are the reasons why the key themes of Autism Acceptance Month are important in the world.

1. Education

Education is an important theme within Autism Acceptance Month because it’s vital that we understand what inclusion means in celebrating people’s differences, especially in the neurodiversity community.

2. Support

Supporting autistic individuals gives moments of embrace that can help them build the courage to push for advocacy.

3. Daily life

For autistic individuals, it’s important to seek out and try opportunities to be socially engaged in their environments. Going beyond awareness by pushing for acceptance can create opportunities for autistic individuals to enrich their daily lives.

Some people may think that autism is a disease that could spread, which is not true at all. The number one rule is don’t judge a book by its cover. Eliminating people’s judgments and preconceived notions about what autism actually is is the first step in fostering acceptance.

Autism is a communication disorder, as well as a developmental disability. It’s important to show intent, equality, and kindness to these individuals, along with building a connection with them. It’s possible that by showing kindness to autistic individuals who are looking for support, they can then have the chance to socialize more often.

This month of April increases interest for individuals who want their voice to be heard, and it shows that they are people, not ghosts, meaning they’re not being silenced; they are capable and have the confidence to be themselves.

Some shows and books also have good autism representation, which can help with understanding and support. Love on the Spectrum is a show on Netflix that follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they find love. This show highlights the details of autistic individuals exploring the dating world.

Acceptance is crucial in improving the lives of autistic individuals by positively affecting a person’s developing sense of self-worth as a human being. Those who are not on the spectrum often support and advocate for individuals on the spectrum through pushing for employers and schools to assist struggling individuals to help build their careers and personal lives.

For example, I’m taking action and responsibilities as an autistic individual myself as I’ve faced many challenges that surround me, between school and work. At 16 years old, I discovered what autism meant, and I learned to embrace my differences. Within education, I’m finding my own voice and advocating for myself due to my autism. The month of April is about nurturing connections based on self-discovery.

As Autism Acceptance Month goes on, advocates should show sympathy and understanding. If you have a family member or friend who’s on the autism spectrum, be an advocate for them and support them no matter what. At the end of the day, it’s a long journey of understanding to take on. I hope everyone can be a friend and care for someone on the spectrum not just this month, but always.

Editor’s note: the Her Campus at Pace editorial team also contributed to this story.