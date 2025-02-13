Cupid-Approved: 5 Gifts That Your Special Someone Will Adore

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

Whether romantic or platonic, showing appreciation to those you love is always the most special part of February. While I tend to procrastinate on my school work, the opposite issue plagues me when it comes to gift-giving: I enjoy purchasing gifts for my loved ones months in advance. Even for Christmas presents, I begin my vicious search in September. As you’ve probably gathered, gift-giving is my love language. That being said, if you are looking for the perfect gift for your favorite people this February, I’ve compiled a list of perfect and practical gifts for you to browse! However, if you abide by hermit practices throughout the month of February, I completely respect that as well! Feel free to read along, critiquing and gagging at all the putrid references to love!

1. A Cozy sweatsuit

Valentine’s Day is a holiday centered around expressing your love for others in a kind, caring, and meaningful manner. What better way to care for those around you than by getting them the coziest sweatsuit, so they feel comfortable and put together inside and outside of the house? Personally, I’ve been eyeballing the new Parke Valentine’s Day capsule, as recently I’ve been feeling excited by the idea of a chic mockneck. Unfortunately, I was unable to secure the infamous Varsity Mockneck due to high demand. However, if you are in search of a good sweatshirt that I would deem unisex, ASOS has plenty of cozy, refined, and neutral options.

2. A decked-out water bottle

I was hesitant about Stanleys or Stanley-adjacent water bottles at first, considering the pipeline of consumerism that they are often associated with, however, I have found that they help me drink more water per day due to their easy access. If your loved one struggles to get enough water, this is a wonderful gift. Not only are you getting them a good quality water bottle that’s reusable and sustainable, but you’re exhibiting concern for their health and wellness, which is sure to make the recipient’s heart melt. I use a 40oz Owala Tumbler, and I absolutely adore their fun and eccentric colorways. Due to their fun designs and high quality, I would highly recommend this as a gift. If you want to go a step further in giving this gift, I would suggest getting straw covers and a rubber bottom to accessorize the bottle, and to help keep it in good condition! But – and I cannot stress this enough – one reusable water bottle is enough, and collecting these steel cylinders defeats the objective of sustainability.

3. fresh flowers

You can’t beat the classics. Flowers are sure to charm anyone you get them for, and they’re a true picture of romance. In fact, if you’re balling on a budget this Valentine’s Day, a nicely curated bouquet of flowers will suffice as your gift! My tip for this gift is to avoid buying premade bouquets, and instead head over to your trusty Trader Joe’s to buy a variety of flowers that best suit the recipient and reflect their personality. Throw a heartfelt card in with the flowers, and your partner, friend, or family member will feel so touched and appreciated. This is because, unlike some other holidays, the thought is really what matters on Valentine’s Day. If you would like to accentuate the flowers, grab a nice candle, a throw blanket, slippers, and some chocolate, and you have supplied and delivered a cozy night in for the person you love.

4. trinkets

While men may snark at trinket culture, I’m a firm believer that it’s because they have yet to experience the joys of a blind box. The serotonin one can derive from a trinket is unparalleled, and that’s what makes it such a perfect gift for anyone. Trinkets are exciting, comforting, and just cute! So stop into your local toy shop (which for all my fellow Pace University attendees I will assume is an.mé) and grab a variety of trinkets. It doesn’t even have to be a blind box as long as it speaks to you. You can wrap these in a variety of ways as well. Place them strategically in an extravagant bouquet, or throw them in a new tote, travel/duffle bag, or makeup bag to add an extra touch to your gift. Mark & Graham, BÉIS, and Bagsmart have lots of practical bags that I would suggest based on the recipient’s lifestyle.

5. something handmade or customized

In my experience, the best gifts are those that are created by the gifter. It’s a way to showcase your creativity whilst conveying your devotion. From simple scrapbooks to decks of cards entitled “52 Things I Love About You,” crafts are a phenomenal vessel of self-expression, and the more time you commit to creating something, the more appreciation the recipient will experience and exhibit. A popular gift I’ve seen circulating around has been the customized matchbook posters that echo the recipients interests, hobbies, and values. I made one of these posters recently, and while you can commission them on Etsy, I suggest testing out Canva to have a further say in the final result. Experiment with clay, pick up some paint, or even sew something special this Valentine’s Day.

In all seriousness, Valentine’s Day is a holiday to celebrate our loved ones and display our adoration for one another, not necessarily through material goods, but through kindness, understanding, and patience. So, remember that any love you have to offer transcends the value of nearly every material good in the world…except for Sonny Angel Babies!