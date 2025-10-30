Cheap Eats Near Pace University and Where to Find Them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone always searching for a thrift or willing to go the extra mile to save a buck, finding places with quality eats that won’t hurt my wallet or make me feel like I wasted the opportunity to just use another meal swipe afterwards are a priority. I tried to provide a variety of viable options as I love to try new things, but I know many students will prefer to stick to what they know while attempting to navigate college. So, to start off this list, here are my personal recommendations:

📍Imm Thai 80 Nassau St New York, NY

For Pace students, this self-proclaimed “comfort food” restaurant is right around the corner. The authentic Thai restaurant has minimal seating but an incredibly cozy atmosphere accompanied by a diverse menu. While it may not be the cheapest option on the list, I can confirm myself that their portions are well worth the price—most entrees, especially the soup and noodle options, could suffice for two meals with quality that survives the next-day microwaving. Their fusion name describes them perfectly; “imm” referring to “the feeling of being full after eating” in Thai, and also a shortened version of “immediately” in English. In other words, one bite will immediately make this spot a staple.

📍The Blue Blossom 135 N 5th St Ste, Brooklyn, NY

This new restaurant in Williamsburg became a fast-favorite of mine (and my friend) after we were searching for decently priced food while out thrifting. To say the interior aesthetic of this tiny restaurant is Instagram or Pinterest worthy would be an understatement—after walking in, we started to worry for our wallets. This carries beautifully to the presentation of their food, and the addition of wonderful service made our experience feel like fine dining. The price? We ordered one of their lunch specials: your choice of two sushi rolls and a bowl of miso soup for $16.00. Though it is farther than most places I listed, the area is perfect to make a day trip out of —but that’s not to say I wouldn’t make the effort just for their shrimp tempura roll.

The places listed after this point are not ones I can personally account for (think of it less as “eat at your own risk” and more of “adventurous eating”), but have been on my growing list of eatery options that I started immediately after I committed to Pace!

📍Bravo Cafe & Deli (breakfast) 90 William St, New York, NY

With all non-catering items coming in under $13.00, Bravo Cafe & Deli offers 24-hour diner style food that’s perfect for those last minute assignments and all night-ers. Their $2.20 coffee is perfect for those who have refills on repeat. Whether you’re looking for a midnight snack muffin, prefer to have your bagels bright and early, or a breakfast platter to get the most out of a meal without breaking the bank, Bravo’s prices are great for a budget. It’s only a six-minute walk from Pace, and it might just be my new hotspot for writing at the eleventh hour.

📍Kwik Meal NYC (Food Cart) 100 W 45th St, New York, NY

While the prices in Midtown are enough to satiate—or rather scare off—any hunger you may have had, the local food carts are most definitely the more appetizing (and satisfying) option. Kwik Meal offers a Halal menu that is perfect to grab-and-go when you need to run, or when waiting to get into the always packed sit-down restaurants isn’t worth your time. The most expensive option on their menu is priced at $15.75, while their cheapest “mini eats” are $3.75 for when you need a quick snack.

📍Shu Jiao Fu Zhou 295 Grand St, New York, NY

A recommendation from my suitemates who are frequent customers, nothing on this menu is over $10.00. What makes this spot perfect for college students specifically, is their affordable frozen food menu—look, we all know how much college kids love their microwave food. $15.00 for 50 pork and chive dumplings? Yes, please. This Chinatown restaurant has over 2,000 reviews on Google and sits at 4.6 stars. This coupled with the rave reviews from my friends has put it at the top of my list of must-trys.

📍Fumo 510 Broome St, New York, NY

This recommendation is time-specific if you’re looking for cheap options, but still offers a decent variety. Their $12 pasta lunch special offers nine different options, but their full pizzas aren’t a bad price, either—especially when comparing pie prices to other NYC locations. The address linked is the closest for Pace students, but Fumo has locations in Chelsea, Kips Bay, the Upper East and Upper West Sides, Harlem, and more. So no matter where you are in the city, Fumo is a reliable spot to save for when you have visitors for lunch, or just need to treat yourself on a solo date.

📍Kiki’s 130 Division St, New York, NY

Looking to split a meal with friends? Kiki’s authentic Greek small plates are perfect to share if your group needs to divide and conquer to satisfy your hunger. All dishes fall under the $18.00 mark, but pool the cost of a few plates and each person’s meal would come out to around $12.00. Located in the Lower East Side, their quick service and late hours on both weeknights and weekends makes for a perfect hotspot. Customer reviews say that there is a frequent line to get in, and to ensure that your full group is present so you’re seated promptly.

📍Thin Cookies 166 Bleecker St, New York, NY

The “sweet treat” phenomenon that has a hold on so many students (including myself) has definitely dipped into our bank accounts at one time or another. The solution? Seven cookies for $6.00 at Thin Cookies. The consistent flavors are classics: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and double chocolate. However, they have monthly rotated flavors to keep their customers coming back for more. This October’s lineup includes pumpkin spice, apple crumble, and Reese’s Halloween—not as eclectic as the Crumbl menu that created a cookie craze, but cheaper by miles and, in my own opinion, a seemingly more reliable option.