Camila Cabello Brings the Heat to Coachella With Unexpected Stage Takeover

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Coachella season and this is probably one of the most fun Coachella’s that has happened in a while now. There are so many surprises that are happening and amazing artists that have been performing this year. However, I feel like some artists aren’t getting the attention that they deserve and being talked about enough, like Karol G and Becky G’s performance together. People keep talking about Justin Bieber’s or Sabrina Carpenter’s performances, even though the talk about her performance is regarding controversy that she is going through at the moment. But besides that, as someone who doesn’t always fully pay attention to Coachella, there is one performance that has been in my mind: when Young Thug brought out Camila Cabello to do a surprise performance of one of her most popular and iconic songs, “Havana.” Let me tell you, just bringing out Camila Cabello made the performance iconic because she is such an It Girl and we love her.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t watch Young Thug’s full performance and wasn’t going to. But once I heard on TikTok that he brought out Camila Cabello, I ran straight to YouTube to find that performance. Now, if you watch Young Thug’s full performance, you will see that he performs a few songs before bringing her out. At one point of the show, he starts talking to the fans for a minute. He asks the crowd who is from Cuba which probably got some people thinking about why he might’ve asked that. Some probably were already thinking he was about to bring out Camila Cabello, but he probably tripped them up for a minute because he mentioned other Latino countries. But his main focus was on Cuba, which was a big hint that Cabello was about to get on stage. He then got quiet for a few seconds and the beginning of “Havana” started playing, which made the fans go crazy. Then, they went even crazier when Cabello popped out on stage saying “Hey Coachella!” This was such an iconic entrance to a performance by just saying “hey” to the crowd, absolutely amazing and perfect!

Can we please take a moment to talk about and admire Cabello’s outfit? It may be simple, but it’s so cute, chic, and definitely gives Latina vibes which makes me love the outfit very much. Her top was white with such a cute design made of lace. I would wear a top like that and definitely will be trying to find a top similar to hers because it is such a cute style. The high heel shoes were a perfect addition to the outfit. It was open toe heels that had the style of sandals, which was very special to me because true Latinas always try to wear their sandals anywhere, even in cold weather. The skirt was the main attraction of her outfit. It was a long skirt that was silk but also lacey, which was an amazing mixture of fabrics. I loved how the dress flowed while she was walking around and doing her little dances on stage. Her outfit is something that I and many Latinas would wear at a party, especially if the party was in our home country. I truly want to steal this outfit because it was such a perfect choice for the performance and so was Camila Cabello. I will definitely be finding pieces that are similar to her outfit because this was a sign for me to be cute and start dressing within my culture more often.

Everything about the whole performance was incredible. The sets were fantastic, with the digital background being illuminated with gold, black, and polka dots. It honestly gave the vibes of being in a Latino country with the sun shining bright, because whenever you go to a Latino country, you can definitely enjoy the sunshine and how it makes the country so beautiful. I loved how Young Thug gave Cabello her moment to shine on the stage since it was her song she was performing and he only had a little feature in the song. Cabello killed it with the song and her vocals. No autotune, the mic was on! Especially at the end of the performance. The way she was vocalizing and singing high was absolute perfection! I always loved the voice Cabello has, it’s so natural and clean in my opinion. I feel like she was just being herself, enjoying her time on stage, and didn’t even have to try to make it a good performance especially with her singing, which is something I love about Cabello as an artist.

With this amazing performance that Cabello gave us, I honestly think that this was her way of telling us that she is about to make a comeback with music. It’s been a little over a year since she has come out with music when we are so used to her coming out with at least one hit song in anticipation of a new album, and we’ve just been here waiting for her to come back out. Yes, there has been a lot of talk about some of her recent songs not being all that great, but let’s be real, every song that an artist comes out with isn’t going to be a big hit. Even though I have to agree that there are songs that she came out with that aren’t the best, I still love her as an artist and hope that she makes a big comeback with music this year. Besides, sometimes not having big hits can encourage an artist even more to make amazing music. That helps them make even bigger hits which works out very well for a lot of artists, so that’s what I’m expecting from Cabello.

So, let me make it clear for everyone one more time, I absolutely loved Cabello’s performance at Coachella. She gave us a performance that we needed, not too overwhelming and nothing boring. She had the time of her life on that stage which is something I wish a lot of more artists would do nowadays. With this performance, she truly showed us that she gives main character energy and she knows that she’s an It Girl for sure. I truly had missed Cabello and I honestly felt a lot of nostalgia with this performance since “Havana” came out almost a whole decade ago. A lot of people have been thinking about nostalgia this past year, especially when it comes to music. I hope that we get to see more of her this upcoming year and that she will release more music soon because I love to see all Latina artists be big and win with all of their amazing music that they come out with. Just know that Cabello is an icon, legend, and queen when it comes to music and putting on a performance. I can’t wait to see her grow even more with her music in the years to come.