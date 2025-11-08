Best & Worst Dressed at ‘Vogue World’: Hollywood 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Los Angeles had one of its biggest events of the year on Oct. 26, 2025. Hollywood decided to show out and honestly, maybe some attendees should’ve stayed inside with their questionable outfits. Vogue World 2025 promised a night of star-studded extravagance, along with an exploration of the relationship between fashion and cinema, all on the Paramount Studios lot. It delivered everything: glamour, an homage to Diane Keaton, drama, and maybe a little confusion…

Let’s get into the best dressed and … choices.

BEST DRESSED



Adut Akech

Akech strutted down the lot with the shimmering gold lights resembling the essence of the roaring ‘20s in Daisy Buchanan’s Great Gatsby costume, designed by Prada for the 2013 movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The gorgeous light beige-pink silk underneath all the jewels is eye-catching, along with Akech’s stunning walk that commands the room. It was a statement of time-travel. She turned a Hollywood artifact into a living breathing statement. It was alive. The frosted fur collar was an excellent add on, reinforcing the drama and the glamor of the roaring twenties and The Great Gatsby.

Ayo Edebiri

This Letterboxd-trolling diva took a break from writing reviews to walk the runway in a captivating Chanel gold dress. Her walk was so infectious and so was her smile that carried along with her all throughout her strut down the runway. It was playful and the dress itself was architectural.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan came to Vogue World looking like she stepped out of the Bridgerton set. Her gown was lavish, period drama, structured, and elegant. The gold bodice wrapped around her perfectly and the off the shoulder drape was everything you could want. But the showstopper in this– the veil. This is how you do elegance without trying too hard. No notes.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph showed up at Vogue World serving an old Hollywood villain. The black velvet bodice paired so well with the drama of her wide-brim hat, accompanied by the bob. She didn’t just wear this outfit, she built a character around it and it shows, especially with her choice of posing. It’s cabaret, it’s va-va-voom, and deliciously dramatic.



WORST DRESSED

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello walked down the carpet in a look that seemed like three different designers made her piece. The bodice and the skirt looked incredible when separate, but together just screams a mess. The top half was regal and glamorous and really gives old Hollywood. The bottom half was very Sandy Liang, coquette-ish and together these two pieces just don’t mesh well together. The proportions and texture just did not mend well together and it seemed like the two dresses were just fighting for custody against each other.

Cynthia Erivo

The concept of me being bored…. This was disappointing because Erivo is usually a huge fashion risk taker, but her Vogue World outfit fell short of adventurous or stunning. The pieces felt mismatched and not like glamourous Hollywood, but casual enough to throw on and grab food delivery outside my apartment. The dress was underwhelming, and for someone who is expressive and bold, this seems like a let-down from Erivo.

Madison Beer



Madison Beer has probably never looked bad in her life. However, her look for Vogue World just seemed like she RSVP’d to the wrong event. The dress was giving homecoming, but her face card is still incredibly lethal. The hair was gorgeous, laid, and the side part screamed old Hollywood glam. But a black and white midi bodycon dress with a bow slapped on the side is just very basic and predictable. This outfit is more fitting for a red carpet event for a Netflix rom-com and did not exude the maximalist, cinematic and theatrical energy that this event is all about. Gorgeous girl, okay dress, wrong event.

Mandy Moore

Once again, people are not really understanding the assignment. Mandy Moore is beautiful, and she indeed looked gorgeous, but the dress is fine; “fine” is simply not enough for VogueWorld. This red sequin slip dress screams holiday party attire and was not appropriate for a mega fashion spectacle surrounding itself in cinematic glamour, glitz, maximalism and theatrics. The whole look plays it incredibly safe. It is polished and pretty, but way too quiet for the moment. It is one of my worst dressed picks because it didn’t even feel on the level of the rest of Vogue World.