‘Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ Is the Perfect Documentary For the Perfect Play

The popular television series Stranger Things is one of those shows that I will never forget; it’s truly something that I love. I’ve collected figurines of the characters, worn clothing inspired by the show, and rewatched the show and cast interviews constantly since I was in the sixth grade. So, when I got invited by 1iota to the screening of Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the documentary following the making of the new Stranger Things Broadway play, I was in disbelief— disbelief over the fact that I would not only see the documentary, but that I’d also get to hear one of my favorite interviewers, Josh Horowitz, interview the creative minds behind the play, including The Duffer Brothers, Kate Trefry, Justin Martin, and Sonia Friedman.

The Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer, are identical twins and the creative duo behind the creation of Stranger Things’ unique story. Kate Trefry is the playwright of The First Shadow, and a writer on Stranger Things. Co-director Justin Martin took up the challenge, along with director Stephen Daldry, of bringing the genres of horror and science fiction to live theater. Lastly, there was the iconic Broadway producer, Sonia Friedman. All of these people were present to answer insightful and thought-provoking questions about both the making of the play and the fifth and final season of the decade-long running series Stranger Things, and to explain the differences between the play and the television series.

Before hearing from the creative team on their deeply impressive and demanding task of bringing such unique genres to live theater, something never seen before and specifically done through the lens of a show with such strong and loyal fans, we watched the documentary. About 500 people gathered at the Paris Theater in Midtown Manhattan to watch the behind-the-scenes footage that covered the writing and storyline of the play, casting, rehearsals, technological and illusion-based aspects of the show, previews, rewriting, perseverance, and the pure art that is The First Shadow. The documentary itself ran a little under 90 minutes, but contained so much information and insight into the taxing process of putting on such a massive play. I really adored the raw and honest clips of the actors and creative team stressing about the show. From the script changing every day, to taking out and adding scenes, to technological issues, we saw the blood, sweat, and tears behind the now award-winning play.

Trefry, the writer of the play, was a huge part of the documentary, showing a glimpse into her writing process and her transition from working purely on television, to now writing an intricate and outstanding play. With the pressure of doing the Duffer Brothers’ life’s work justice, along with not letting the prestigious fans of the world of Stranger Things down, you could almost feel her anxiety through the screen as we went through the nearly 30-week time frame they had to pull the daunting objective that is success together. Director Daldry and co-director Martin worked in sync, them now becoming a unit with Trefry as they worked against their number one enemy— time. A huge focus of Trefry, Daldry, Martin, and producer Friedman in pursuing their goal of this play was casting. They had numerous workshops with several people auditioning and reading for each role until they had to permanently cast people, so rehearsals were easier and more efficient for everyone involved.

The casting was something that really blew my mind, as Friedman stated that it was, “…about 70% of their cast’s first time on Broadway or on a stage in general.” It was really refreshing to see new faces of pure and raw talent. Each actor truly embodied the characters they played without copying them, which really impressed me. By the end of the documentary, you felt connected to the actors, rooting for their own personal success in their run on the show. I felt proud of them through every preview we saw in London, every fantastic review, and every message of support they received from a member of the Stranger Things cast. It was a really important aspect of the making of the play that I’m glad was emphasized throughout the documentary. I loved the documentary and the many perspectives of the creatives and cast of the play, from camera men, to engineers, to directors and producers— even without seeing the play, it was so interesting and compelling to experience.

After minutes of applause, the creative team behind the play was introduced, and the interview, conducted by Josh Horowitz, promptly began. Although they didn’t open up questions to the audience, Horowitz asked very insightful and informational questions that held substance. I learned a lot about the making of the play and how the previews are truly a version of a rough draft for theater. Those who saw the first preview in London saw a completely different show from the tenth preview in London, and a completely different show from the opening night in New York. The show changed in length, plot, character action, illusions, visual effects, etc. Trefry, while talking about her rewriting process, stated, “The audience is truly a part of the show…we are in conversation with every single person.” While Trefry constantly reworked the script of the play, she had the pressure of the Duffer Brothers, who were entrusting their life’s work that is the show Stranger Things to her. She also understood the difference in theater and television through her experience with the play. With the vast differences, the collaboration aspect was emphasized heavily, especially when co-director Martin stated, “[The play] is an evolving thing…including casting and finding actors. Different actors bring different things to it; it’s an alive medium. Actors are responsive and they respond to different things.”

It was exceptionally refreshing to hear from the creatives, rather than the actors or performers, as it provided a very raw and honest perspective of the entire experience. These are people who are simply making a passion project, and relying on their talent, skills, and intuitions to do so. As they are working behind the scenes more than in front of the camera, you know they are putting their all, and especially their trust, into the actors and performers who are bringing their work to life. I also really loved the various elements of the film— casting, illusions, set design, writing, location, and more. There were so many multifaceted moving parts that went into the show, and the documentary was a perfect encapsulation of this passion project. If you have the chance, it is 100% worth seeing Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow after watching the Stranger Things: The First Shadow play.