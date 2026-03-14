Basketball is Back with March Madness in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As basketball begins in the spring, it is a season of madness, especially in the month of March. March Madness is a single-elimination basketball tournament where the teams have to win to make it to the next round. To the audience who are new to what March Madness is, it is based on college basketball, particularly men’s basketball. In line with a little history from Britannica, the term “March Madness” is an informal term referring to the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division I Championship. Not only is it a men’s basketball tournament, but it also highlights the women’s basketball division in March, aligning with Women’s History Month, and expressing the importance of women’s basketball teams.

Crowds are drawn toward the event because they are entertained by sports, or even the cheer of basketball, in which fans never stop supporting each team that plays throughout. Two questions that come to everyone’s mind are: What does March Madness mean to me? and, How is it so inspiring to watch the tournament? It’s very simple, some people say March and early April are some of the best months in sports. Other individuals found March Madness from family members who enjoyed watching the incredible competition, and they have knowledge of it from the past years.

According to Newsweek, the ‌tournament will begin Sunday March 15, by announcing who will play first during Selection Sunday. However, the action of the tip-off starts with the first four games which will be played at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18. Basketball can become all-consuming starting in the springtime, as winter comes to a close. For the women’s basketball team, their schedule will be the same as the men’s basketball division, with the National Championship starting on April 5, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. Marketing and messages will be spreading all over social media, filling your feed with moments of social bonding, community, and celebration.

March Madness doesn’t have to be solely about college students watching it; it can also be a time for families to watch the competition. Also, March Madness doesn’t have to be about winning; it’s about athletes giving their best performances, and exemplifying how to become successful in sports, particularly basketball. It can also create memories that everyone can share while watching the game and discussing their thoughts. This year I expect the games to go on with intense emotions and cheers.

Make sure to mark ‌your calendar with the upcoming schedule for the tournament, you don’t want to miss it. It will be a moment to never forget, as you embrace the team you are rooting for, and see them build progress to become stronger in the competition.

Editor’s note: the Her Campus at Pace editorial team also contributed to this story.