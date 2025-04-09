Are You Suffering From a Lack of Styles?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you also been affected by the lack of Harry Styles recently? If you’ve last attended Styles’ final Madison Square Garden show during his residency like I did, then it has officially been over 920 days since you’ve been with him live. If it’s been longer for you, then I’m so sorry you’ve had to live like this. Being a fangirl is not for the weak, especially in a drought like this. So, if you’ve also been feeling these grueling side effects of missing this man who doesn’t know you exist, here are some things you can do to help yourself until he returns (hopefully) sometime very soon.

1. Rewatch your concert videos

All of those 200 videos you took during your Love On Tour concert…it’s time to pull those up again and watch them all in one night. It’s gonna be emotional, it’s gonna be heartbreaking, but it’s time to relive those memories again and realize how long it has really been since you’ve seen him. And if you happen to have a full video of “Fine Line,” listen to that one a few extra times for yourself. If you don’t happen to have any concert videos, there are plenty on YouTube to vicariously live through. Just close your eyes, connect to your speaker, put it on full volume, and picture yourself in the audience.

2. Plan your tour outfits

There’s nothing more important than a concert outfit, especially a Styles concert outfit. The boas, the glitter, the denim; you can do anything, as long as you’re giving the absolute most. In my experience, the bigger the better in terms of concert outfits. Don’t hold back. It’s never too early to start planning your outfits, because the worst thing is having to rush and try to get one together at the last minute. Have your outfits planned before Styles even has his next album planned. And when your outfit is all planned, try it on, and rewatch those concert videos again for an even more realistic experience.

3. Go get a tattoo

If you’re missing Styles and it’s starting to feel a little bit too desperate, go get a tattoo. He would approve, I’m sure. I may be a bit biased, since for some reason I can’t stay away from the tattoo shop whenever I’m missing him a bit too much, or whenever I realize I need a part of his songs on me forever. But I think it’s a pretty great coping mechanism, although an expensive one. Pick your favorite song or your favorite lyric, and get a tattoo inspired by it. Being a fangirl is a forever thing, so own it!

4. Redecorate

It’s never too late to revert back to your 2014 boy band-obsessed self, where it all started. If you’re feeling the misery of missing Styles, then it’s time to surround yourself with him the only way you possibly can right now. Print out some posters, dig up some old J-14 magazines, and search the infinite world of eBay. Styles is everywhere, so show yourself that. Make your bedroom a shrine, be a fangirl, and live your truth! Surround yourself with the man you love, and (hopefully) you can manifest his return.

5. Daydream…and hope for the best

If it has gotten to the point of being almost unfixable, it’s time to just start daydreaming about him being here with you. It’s not crazy, I promise. It has just been a really rough time recently without him, and sometimes imagination is the only escape. Just spend a little time pretending he’s right there next to you, or maybe that he just announced a new album, or even daydream about him performing live with only you in the audience. Satisfy your heart for the time being; do whatever you need to do.

Although I’m not sure when to set the final countdown for Styles’ return, I’m positive that he’ll be back soon. But that may be my delusion still at play. Nevertheless, the drought continues, and we will somehow make due. Miss you Harry, xoxo.