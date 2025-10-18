And The Oscar Goes To…. A.I? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just when I thought artificial intelligence (A.I) couldn’t take over the entertainment industry any more than it already has, oh was I so wrong. On Sept. 25, it was announced that actor, comedian, technologist, founder, and CEO of Particle6, Eline Van Der Velden, has launched Xicoia, an AI talent studio. Yes, you read that right, an AI talent studio. Although founded in 2015, Xicoia has recently turned itself into an AI production company and will work alongside Particle6 to generate a new generation of digital “stars.” Xicoia’s AI “stars” are said to be able to engage in unscripted conversations, perform monologues, and develop backstories.

The company has already begun introducing its first character named Tilly Norwood, using big platforms like Youtube, Instagram, and Tiktok. There are multiple videos of Norwood running around in the streets in a spy outfit, or fighting dragons behind her in an action “movie.” Norwood is already planning to build a presence in Hollywood.

Two days later, on Sept. 27, Van Der Velden and Verena Puhm (head of Luma AI’s new Studio Dream Lab LA) announced on a panel at Zurich Summit that big talent agencies and other media companies have been mutely embracing the AI “actress.” They are expecting to make the announcement about who is representing Norwood in the next few days. Puhm stated, “I think this year is going to be interesting. In the beginning of next year, there’s going to be a lot of announcements.” If a talent agency signing does happen, then Norwood would become one of the company’s first AI generated “actresses” working with real-life stars.

Since the announcement of an AI “actress” being represented, Hollywood actors have been clapping back at the news and even suggested an agency boycott. Thousands like Dove Cameron and Melissa Bassera have voiced their opinions on Instagram comments or on their stories speaking out against the news. Recently, during Amy Poehler’s monologue on her episode of Saturday Night Live, she joked “You’ll never be able to write a joke, you stupid robot.” On Sept. 30, SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s most powerful actors union, responded to the news on Instagram stating, “It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion and, from what we’ve seen, audiences aren’t interested in watching computer-generated content untethered from the human experience.” SAG-AFTRA responding to the news should be eye-opening to agencies considering they had a whole strike against the use of AI within films.

Since the backlash, Van Der Velden has released a statement in response to those who oppose Norwood. She stated, “Tilly Norwood, she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work – a piece of art. Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity.” Sorry to burst your bubble Van Der Velden, but no, Norwood isn’t a piece of art, in fact, she is actually stealing the art right before our eyes. The idea of an AI actress being seen in a movie just sounds so frightening to me. The objective of filmmaking is to produce emotion, human emotion. A film can sometimes make you experience a whole new world through characters on the screen.

Notice while reading that I’ve put quotations around the word star or actress when placed next to AI? This is because it’s not an actual actress and never will be. Tilly Norwood cannot replace the beauty of human emotion and connection with audiences since she isn’t real. In the words of Betty Gilpin on giving advice to Norwood, “Go home, Tilly.”