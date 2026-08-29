Aloha, Angel! Our Favorite Diva is Making Her Debut in ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are about to get a lot more chaos in 2028 because Lilo & Stitch is getting bigger and better. At D23, we got more updates regarding the new Lilo & Stitch movie coming out. Even though Disney didn’t say as much as people thought they would, we did get a lot of information within their announcement. I won’t lie, I do think Disney is making the right move and is going to make everyone very happy with the future of the live-action Lilo & Stitch franchise. I was so excited when I saw this announcement, and now I truly have high expectations and hopes that this movie is going to be amazing and probably better than the first one. I’m not going to hold back, so I’ll just tell you the direction that Lilo & Stitch 2 is headed.

It’s official that we are getting Angel in Lilo & Stitch 2! That’s right, our one and only diva, Angel! The beloved experiment, which was also created by Jumba and was introduced in the original Lilo & Stitch franchise is getting the spotlight that she has deserved. This will be her first appearance on the big screen after previously only being featured in TV shows and spin-offs! Now, we don’t get a full look of Angel in the announcement, but we get a little glimpse, and I can already tell that she is going to be just as adorable as Stitch. I’m very curious about what her role in the movie is going to be, since she has only ever appeared in smaller TV projects, so I can’t wait to see more of Angel and what we get to, hopefully, learn more about her. Angel definitely deserves her moment because how can you not love this pink diva?

Now, the big question that I have, and can’t be the only one asking: What are they going to do about the plot of Lilo & Stitch 2? If some don’t know, Lilo & Stitch has a second animated movie called Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch. In a previous article that I wrote, I was questioning if they are going to stick with the same plot from the original franchise or if they were going to change the story since they made a lot of changes with the first live-action movie. Now, with the information that we got, I think it’s safe to say that they are going to change things up for the movie. I think that is a good way to continue the franchise because even if it’s basically another live action and sequel, it’s an original movie for the franchise and it’s nice to actually see more characters come to life in the theater.

Now that it’s basically confirmed that the story is going to be different from the original animation, there are a lot of possibilities about what the new plot is going to be. I have one big idea about what they are going to do for the story. I think that since Jumba was the one to make Angel, he’s going to make a comeback in the movie, somehow escape prison, and create Angel. The logical reason Jumba is going to do this is to get revenge, since Lilo and Stitch were the ones to foil his plan of making Stitch evil so he could take over the galaxy. I think they were trying to give us a hint about the approach for Lilo & Stitch 2 because in the first one, there is a scene where, as Jumba is explaining his plan, he’s scrolling through all of the experiments he wants to make to help him take over. So, I believe that introducing Angel is a way to show that he still wants to take over and get revenge all in one. This plot makes sense because in the TV show, Angel’s job was to turn all the experiments evil, so I could see a possibility that we get an evil Stitch. This could mean that we could get a little bit of Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch in the movie, since the plot is about helping Stitch not turn back into his evil self. Who knows, we could possibly even get more experiments aside from Stitch and Angel.

Now, I know a lot of people had mixed feelings about the first live-action movie, but I honestly think Disney is going to make up for it with this second part. Don’t get me wrong, I had mixed emotions about the first movie as well, but I don’t think it’s as terrible as others make it out to be. I enjoyed part one and I think part two is going to be fantastic! How can we not be excited to see another iconic character, who we don’t get to see so often, come to life? I really hope this movie does justice to a live-action sequel with a new original story and shows people that live action is a really good way to expand the stories that we grew up with and love so much. All I’m asking you, Disney, is can we bring back Gantu somehow, because how could you remove him from the movie? Other than that, I can’t wait for more updates and to see how Lilo & Stitch comes together, and I’m rooting for the cast. So, in the meantime, we will just have to wait to say “Aloha” to our beloved aliens in Lilo & Stitch 2, which comes out in theaters on May 26, 2028!